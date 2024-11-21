Anne Hathaway is hopping on the Blake Lively bandwagon with surprise Colleen Hoover adaptation news

Anne Hathaway is on a streak with her movie adaptation roles. One of her films, The Idea of You — an adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Robinne Lee — was just released in May, and now the actress has landed another role in a movie adaptation of a popular novel.

Author Colleen Hoover is fresh off the success of the movie adaptation of her novel It Ends With Us, and the next novel that will get a big screen treatment is her 2018 thriller romance titled Verity, where Hathaway will portray the role of Verity Crawford. Verity follows struggling writer Lowen Ashley, who is hired by Jeremy Crawford to finish the books of his wife Verity, a renowned author who suffers from a brain injury that she sustained in a mysterious accident. As Lowen immerses herself in the Crawford estate, she uncovers dark family secrets that threaten her safety, and she must decide whether Verity is who she appears to be.

The movie adaptation of the novel will be directed by Michael Showalter, the same director Hathaway worked with on The Idea of You. The actors set to portray Lowen and Jeremy have yet to be announced. Hoover also posted the news on her Instagram account, writing, “I am so excited for this cast and the script and the director and the whole team bringing this to life. Cannot wait. More coming soon!” While some are excited about another movie adaptation of a Colleen Hoover novel, others are feeling quite the opposite.

The Verity news garnered mixed reactions

Anne Hathaway is set to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s ‘Verity.’ pic.twitter.com/bmzmVYSOJ8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2024

Hathaway fans said she’s the perfect actress to play Verity, as her past roles have proven that she can do just about anything. “Anne Hathaway starring in a toxic thriller? She’s about to redefine unhinged,” one wrote. Another said, “Perfect casting! Anne Hathaway has the range for this dark and twisted role.” Others are already guessing which stars will be cast alongside Hathaway. Some, however, are telling the actress to get away from the project while she still can, and others opine that there are other more interesting books that can be adapted into a film aside from Hoover’s works.

In Aug. 2024, Hoover was embroiled in controversy after people pointed out that many of her books romanticize abuse, in addition to other allegations she faced that involved her son and a coloring book she released. Despite the backlash and calls to boycott the author’s works, the adaptation of her book It Ends With Us starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, was a financial success. The film made more than $349 million at the worldwide box office on a $25 million budget, and more of her works are getting both small and big screen adaptations. It’s safe to say that despite what her critics are saying, Hoover can still depend on her loyal fanbase.

Hathaway has a slew of upcoming movies that fans can’t wait to see. As reported this year, she will be coming back to reprise her roles in two of her most beloved movies (both book adaptations) — The Devil Wears Prada and The Princess Diaries.

