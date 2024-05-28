Is there a ‘Verity’ bonus chapter?

In this day and age, many book authors find a loyal audience on TikTok, and Colleen Hoover is one of them. Perhaps the most well-known writer on the platform, she started out as a self-published author but quickly rose to fame with her first two works, Slammed and Point of Retreat.

Nowadays, Hoover has a large following of readers, who don’t think twice before picking up one of her books, trusting that they’ll love it as much as the ones that came before. As anyone who likes to peruse local bookstores or dip their toes into BookTok surely knows, the author is best-known for series like It Ends with Us, as they tend to reach wider audiences. However, her standalone novels are as just as enjoyable to loyal fans andVerity is one of the best.

First published in 2018, the psychological thriller has enthralled readers with its story, which in itself would be enough to leave fans craving more. That said, the shocking plot twist and vague ending are what truly make folks desperate for any craps of new information, hoping that it will help them piece together the truth about Verity Crawford.

Is there an extra chapter to Verity?

Yes,Verity has a bonus epilogue chapter. This was published exclusively in the collector’s edition and it’s set six months after the book’s original ending. Don’t worry, I won’t spoil what the epilogue entails but I will say that it offers fans some insight into what Lowen Ashleigh’s life with Jeremy Crawford looks like after Verity‘s events. Oh, and in case you’re wondering, I can tell you right now that the bonus chapter does not reveal which one contains the truth — Verity’s manuscript or the letter found among her belongings.

This means that the extra chapter is not a necessary read, as it does not contain crucial information to the story. That said, it may still help readers decide if they’re Team Letter or Team Manuscript. Whether or not Colleen Hoover intend for it to be taken that way, the epilogue feels like a hint to some fans; another piece of the puzzle that can be taken into consideration before they draw their conclusions.

Thus, if you’re one of those people that likes to carefully analyze all clues available before forming an opinion, you should definitely read Verity‘s bonus chapter. If that’s not enough for you, though, worry not. A movie adaptation is in the works at Amazon MGM Studios, and if we’re lucky, it might provide us with even more hints about this story’s biggest mystery.

