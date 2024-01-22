The 10 best Colleen Hoover books, ranked

Colleen Hoover has a quite the chokehold on BookTok!

The famous author’s books continue to gain popularity every few months among readers. Known for her dark and complex romances, CoHo has penned over two dozen books, and fans have raved about a lot of them. However, like always, not everyone’s fan of Colleen Hover. Nonetheless, these 10 books often outrank the rest of her work. One of them has also received the live-action treatment, featuring none other than Blake Lively.

10. Hopeless

Hopeless is a story of secrets, trauma and healing. Sky is a teenage girl with an okay life, living with her adoptive mother, Karen. However, when she starts to fall for bad boy Holder, her life turns upside down as she starts to uncover secrets from her past that she was never aware of.

9. All Your Perfects

All Your Perfects is a devastating but powerful story about marriage and what truly keeps it going. To everyone, Quinn and Graham have the perfect love story and perfect marriage, but behind closed doors, that image or perfection is deeply fractured. Colleen Hoover shows readers that love alone is not enough, but intentionality and honesty can sustain relationships.

8. Ugly Love

One of Hoover’s most controversial books, Ugly Love follows Tate as she moves in with her brother and starts what is supposed to be a casual relationship with his neighbor, Miles. As Tate begins to fall deeper for the emotionally unavailable man, Miles continues to pull away which only pulls Tate in deeper.

7. Without Merit

Without Merit follows the strange and oversized Voss family. Merit’s mother lives in the basement while her father plays house with her mother’s old nurse and Merit herself lives in the shadow of her twin sister Honor. A chance meeting with an alluring boy leads Merit to decide to run away and expose her family’s secrets, but when that plan fails, she has to remain and figure out a way to love herself amidst her struggles.

6. Regretting You

In Regretting You, Colleen Hoover fans get to see the author’s take on a strained mother/daughter relationship between the protagonists Morgan and her teenage daughter, Clara. The only time the two get along is when Chris, Morgan’s husband, is present, but when he dies both women are left floundering.

5. It Starts With Us

The late success of Hoover’s 2016 book It Ends With Us led her to release a sequel six years later. It Starts With Us picks up where the previous book ended and explores Lily Bloom’s life after she leaves her abusive husband, Ryle, resolving to end the cycle of abuse she witnessed between her parents.

4. Heart Bones

Heart Bones is one of Hoover’s most underrated books but one with an incredible story, sympathetic characters and one of her more hopeful endings. It follows a teen named Beyah Grim who moves in with her absentee father after she loses her mother to an overdose. There she meets Samson and despite their differences in social class and background, immediately falls into a summer romance.

3. Verity

Verity is one of Hoover’s most popular books and one of Tiktok’s favorites. It follows Lowen Ashleigh, a broke writer struggling to make ends meet when she gets an offer she can’t refuse. With best-selling author Verity Crawford bedridden after an accident, her husband is in search of a ghostwriter to complete the last few books of her acclaimed series.

2. It Ends With Us

CoHo books often come with trigger warnings, and it’s definitely needed for It Ends With Us. The acclaimed novel delves into domestic abuse and generational trauma. Lily Bloom might be a relentless optimist with her dreams of opening a flower shop but she deeply resents her parents for their abusive relationship; her father for the abuse and her mother for hiding it. When she meets the sexy and charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, she is ready to embrace love, but as he begins to show signs similar to her father, she grapples with repeating her parent’s mistakes. A live-action adaptation of It Ends With Us releases in June 2024.

1. Reminders of Him

Colleen Hoover is undeniably at her best when exploring complex and flawed characters such as Kenna Rowan in Reminders of Him. When she accidentally kills her boyfriend in a drunk driving accident, Kenna has to give up their newborn daughter, Diam. Five years later, she is out of prison and ready to reunite with her baby but it is not as easy as it seems. Her past catches up with her when she meets Ledger Ward, the sexy bar owner who happens to be her ex’s best friend and has blamed her for his death for years. In this heartbreaking story of grief and hope, we see Kenna shoot for redemption, love, and a second chance.