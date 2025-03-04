A ‘body language expert’ has revealed how she thinks Adrien Brody’s girlfriend really felt about that Halle Berry Oscars kiss

A “body language expert” has shared her thoughts on the viral Oscars moment that saw Halle Berry and Adrien Brody share a red carpet kiss… with his girlfriend standing right there.

In case you missed it, the two actors had a brief smooch ahead of the 97th Academy Awards yesterday, with Berry seen excitedly greeting Brody before planting a kiss on his lips. Berry, who was presenting an award at the ceremony, later clarified to Variety that the kiss was “payback” for a memorable and controversial Oscars moment back in 2003.

Halle Berry planted a friendly kiss on best actor nominee Adrien Brody on the #Oscars red carpet.



The moment was a throwback to the now-infamous kiss that Brody gave Berry when she presented him with his first Academy Award back in 2003.

If you recall, that year’s ceremony became notorious after Brody, who had just become the youngest best actor winner for his performance in The Pianist, embraced Berry, the award’s presenter, and delivered an impromptu kiss on the lips. Now, some two decades later, Berry flipped the script, this time being the initiator of the spontaneous smooch ahead of Brody’s later best actor win for The Brutalist.

“Tonight I had to pay [Brody] back,” the actress said of her recreation of the infamous kiss. “I’ve seen him out at parties, but this is the first time since that night [in 2003] that I’ve seen him on the red carpet somewhere. He’s nominated this year. He deserved that.” While it all seems like frivolous Hollywood fun, fans raised concerns about how Berry’s kiss might’ve impacted Georgina Chapman, who has been in a relationship with Brody since at least 2020.

Halle Berry kisses Adrien Brody as his wife watches recreating the moment when he kissed her at the Oscars in 2003



“Sorry Georgina but i gotta do it” pic.twitter.com/ogiE8e7lFp — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 3, 2025

Giving voice to these concerns, a “body language expert,” Inbaal Honigman, claimed Chapman might not have been too thrilled with the kissing moment. “Adrien’s partner, Georgina Chapman, acts as though she is unbothered by the moment, but her body language tells a different story,” Honigam told Covers.com. While Chapman’s wide-open arms and upturned palms seem to be “welcoming Halle into the joke,” Honigman said there were other gestures that suggested she wasn’t overly amused by the situation. And while body language analysis has been largely debunked as a pseudoscience, it’s still interesting to get her input.

“When [Chapman] claps, her hands rise unnaturally high, covering her body, suggesting a protective instinct rather than genuine enthusiasm,” Honigman claimed. “Her laughter also appears exaggerated, she bends over in apparent amusement, but her eyes never leave the back of Halle’s neck.” For his part, Brody did give his partner “silent reassurance” of his kiss with Berry, with Honigman saying the actor “pick[ed] up on” her discomfort and kissed her as a reminder that “she is the one who truly has his heart.”

Presenting your 97th Oscars acting winners:



• Adrien Brody in 'The Brutalist' (Best Actor)

• Mikey Madison in 'Anora' (Best Actress)

• Kieran Culkin in 'A Real Pain' (Supporting Actor)

• Zoe Saldana in 'Emilia Pérez' (Supporting Actress)



Photo Credit: Matt Sayles pic.twitter.com/Y0PwHsJBPW — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

For what it’s worth, Berry did warn Chapman of what she was about to do, with the Monster star preemptively apologizing — with her words — in the moments before she snogged her fellow Oscar-winner. “I’m sorry, Georgina, but I gotta do it,” Berry said. It was one of multiple buzzy moments from yesterday’s ceremony, which kicked off with a mesmerizing Wicked medley courtesy of nominees Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Later, Nick Offerman delivered a hilarious turn as the announcer of the show, while the audience’s seemingly unenthused reaction to the best documentary win got social media talking.

Despite Honigman’s claims otherwise, I can’t but think Chapman would’ve been chuffed with the red carpet moment, because who else can say their boyfriend was kissed by Storm herself? Heck, it’s certainly a step up from Chapman’s previous partner (ahem, ex-husband Harvey Weinstein, ahem).

