Is Adrien Brody married?

Adrien Brody made history at the recently concluded 2025 Academy Awards after clinching his second Oscar for Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist. The win cements his status as one of Hollywood’s finest and marks his triumphant return to the pinnacle of the acting world.

Brody’s first Oscar win was in 2003 for The Pianist, becoming the youngest-ever recipient in the category at just 29. Now, at 51, he joins the elite club of actors who have taken home the coveted statuette more than once. When he graced Variety in February, he admitted that he did not have the looks of a leading man, so casting directors were a bit wary of getting him.

But now that he is back in the spotlight, fans and media alike have been buzzing not only about his career resurgence and acting potential but also about his personal life, specifically his love life. Everyone seems eager to know if Adrien Brody is married. The actor has been a fixture on red carpets and industry events, but his romantic life has remained relatively private — until now.

Who is Adrien Brody’s wife?

The simple answer here is that he doesn’t have one. Despite already being in his early 50s, Brody has surprisingly never walked down the aisle. However, we recently learned that he is happily committed to someone special, London-born fashion designer and actress Georgina Chapman. The couple has been together for several years, but marriage doesn’t seem to be on their immediate agenda.

Chapman is a co-founder of the luxury fashion label Marchesa. She has had a successful career in the fashion and entertainment industries, as she was a longtime judge on Project Runway All Stars and has made cameo appearances in shows like Gossip Girl, according to Parade.

Chapman’s name is also tied to past controversy, as she was previously married to disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein. She left Weinstein in 2017 amid the wave of sexual abuse allegations against him, and they finalized their divorce in 2021. Since then, she has largely stayed away from the public eye and only resurfaced after being linked to Brody.

Brody’s relationship timeline with Chapman

Brody and Chapman’s love story began in 2019 when they were introduced through mutual friends while vacationing in Puerto Rico. They instantly connected over the fact that they share the same birthday, April 14. “The first evening, we had a joint birthday party, blowing out candles together. Weirdly, we even had almost matching outfits, wearing the same print,” Chapman recalled in a Vogue interview in January.

Their romance quickly blossomed, and by early 2020, reports surfaced that they were officially an item. The couple went public in June 2021 by making their red-carpet debut at the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of Brody’s film Clean. Since then, they have been spotted together at high-profile events, including the Cannes Film Festival, Paris Fashion Week, and multiple Met Galas.

Chapman has been an ardent supporter of Brody’s career resurgence. She’s been with him in his award season victories at the Golden Globes, BAFTA Awards, and SAG Awards, leading up to his Oscar win over the weekend. Though the couple has remained relatively private about their relationship, their bond appears stronger than ever. There’s no sign of an engagement or wedding for the two, but it’s clear that though Brody isn’t married, he is definitely off the market.

