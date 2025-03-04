‘What I did was brave and scary’: Doja Cat bites back after critics slam her Oscars performance

Doja Cat has responded after critics slammed her recent performance as part of the 97th Academy Awards, saying that she “feel[s] good” despite all the naysayers. The rapper and singer delivered a rendition of the song “Diamonds Are Forever” during the ceremony as part of a broader, six-minute tribute to the James Bond franchise.

She was joined during the tribute by fellow musicians Lisa of BLACKPINK, who performed the James Bond anthem “Live and Let Die” and Raye, who sang a version of “Skyfall”. For her part, The Substance star Margaret Qualley opened the tribute with a choreographed dance sequence.

Social media was flooded with reactions to Doja Cat’s performance and most of them were less than positive. Many viewers took to X to express disappointment with Doja Cat’s vocals, claiming she hit multiple flat notes in her rendition of the track, which was originally sung by Shirley Bassey for the 1971 Bond namesake Bond film Diamonds Are Forever. Responding to all the fanfare on social media, the “Paint The Town Red” singer expressed her gratitude to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and acknowledged the hiccups throughout her performance.

“I never get to sing like that and what I did was brave and scary as f*** for me,” Doja Cat wrote on Instagram, alongside images of the dress she wore on the Oscars red carpet. “I know a lot of people didn’t like it but a lot of people did and I feel good that I pushed myself.” The singer went on to call the Bassey original a “classic,” and admitted that while she “put a lot into it,” the nerves “got to me” and she “hit some flat [notes].” Despite that, Doja Cat said she ultimately “feel[s] amazing about the whole thing” and “can’t wait to do something like that again,” and she described the performance as a “blessing.”

Elsewhere in the caption, Doja Cat recalled “danc[ing] with Sarah Paulson” during the Oscar festivities and said best animation winner Flow “is my favorite movie of all time cuz it’s a story about friendship.” It’s not the first time the musician has addressed fan backlash, with Doja Cat last year saying she “refuses to be an adult on the internet” amid the controversy surrounding her social media posts. Doja Cat’s rendition of “Diamonds Are Forever” was one of multiple musical moments from the ceremony, which opened with a mesmerizing Wicked medley courtesy of nominees Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Elsewhere, host Conan O’Brien delivered a gag musical spot during his opening monologue about trying to avoid the telecast going over time (spoiler alert, it failed), while a tribute to the films and music of Quincy Jones was led by Queen Latifah. For it’s part “El Mal”, which featured on the soundtrack of Emilia Pérez, took home the win for best original song, beating out the likes of “Never Too Late” (from Elton John: Never Too Late) “Mi Camino” “Like a Bird” (from Sing Sing) and “The Journey” (from The Six Triple Eight).

