Doja Cat’s devilish new single erases her Threads controversy from memory in just 12 days

Doja Cat is working some devil magic with the release of her new single “Paint The Town Red,” which is a part of her fourth studio album. The 27-year-old singer was recently caught in a controversy surrounding her now-deleted Threads post, where she seemingly insulted her fans. However, they seem to have forgotten all about it in just 12 days.

On July 25, Doja Cat criticized her fans for using the fandom name “Kittenz.” She wrote on Instagram’s Twitter rival app Threads saying her fans “don’t get to name themselves shit.” She further insulted them by stating, “If you call yourself a ‘Kitten’ or f*cking ‘Kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

The initial post then invited more heated interactions where in one instance, she denied saying that she loves her fans. The rapper simply said, “I don’t cuz I don’t even know yall.” Supporters of the “Woman” singer then immediately deleted their dedicated stan accounts, and the internet went into a frenzy over her rude and vile behavior.

However, it seems that the singer’s backers have already forgotten about the controversy as her new single is getting nothing but love. Doja Cat released “Paint The Town Red” on Aug. 4, and those on X (formerly Twitter) immediately went ahead to praise the devilishly hot music video. The song’s concept and the singer’s vision are particularly getting praised as one user revealed that the music video is inspired by her own paintings:

Fun Fact: The music video for “Paint The Town Red” was inspired by the paintings that Doja did on her Instagram lives. pic.twitter.com/fAcbzVQA8Q — Doja Cat Charts🩸 (@dojaschart) August 4, 2023

Fans were also quick to pick the song lyrics which start with the lines “Yeah, b**ch, I said what I said, I’d rather be famous instead,” which seemingly shows that the singer is standing tall on everything she said. But despite everything, Doja hasn’t lost her fame or her fandom. Even after the ugly Threads catfight, they came up with a theory to excuse her behavior, saying it’s Doja’s alter ego Scarlet talking. The user wrote an elaborate post on Instagram,

“Doja does love us, but she is now playing the role of Scarlet, they are two different characters, in an interview she said that she apologized for what would happen later… She also said that she loved us before she got into the role of Scarlet, she doesn’t hate us, but Scarlet does since she’s evil, but Doja doesn’t despise us. Hate messages are from Scarlet!”

Looking at the praise “Paint The Town Red” is receiving, it’s safe to say Doja’s fans are more loyal than they should be. Despite spiraling into multiple controversies over the years, Doja Cat remains a successful and beloved singer. She also recently announced her first arena tour called The Scarlet Tour in June 2023.

Catch the official music video of “Paint The Town Red” here: