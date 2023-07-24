Doja Cat seemingly disables Threads account after beefing with fans over ‘Kittenz’ monicker

Thread’s image of being wholesome and welcoming has recently faced an ounce of negative behavior after Doja Cat left the platform. The rapper left Meta’s latest social media network after she alienated her fans for using a fandom name that she doesn’t enjoy.
Before deactivating her account, Doja Cat criticized her fans after they identified themselves as “kitten” or “kittenz.” She went as far as telling them to “get off their phones and get a job,” and even refused to express love to her fans because “she doesn’t know them.”
“My fans don’t name themselves sh*t. If you call yourself a “kitten” or a f*cking “kittenz” that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house”
This is undoubtedly a hurtful thing for an artist to her supporters, especially those who helped her make it big in the music industry. TMZ reported back-and-forth exchanges between Doja Cat and her fans, where she told them to “delete” their entire fan accounts and even questioned their life choices. She also told her fans they weren’t “forced” to like or support her.
Interestingly, fans obliged to the rapper’s request. Numerous accounts are now being deactivated or set to private. At the same time, people criticized the rapper for being disrespectful to her fans, noting that they helped her become the sensation she is today.
Hopefully, her recent social media statements don’t affect her upcoming tour that starts in October. The rapper announced The Scarlet Tour on Sunday morning. However, some fans joked about the stadium being empty based on her behavior on Threads. Others labeled her a “liar” after she expressed love for her fans during the tour announcement, which contradicts her earlier comments.
Is this a marketing strategy? To say terrible things about your fans, then announce something huge simultaneously. If so, it wouldn’t be the first time Doja Cat did something similar. In May 2023, the rapper posted a now-deleted Tweet where she claimed her old music was ‘mediocre pop’ and that her fans ‘fell for’ cash grabs.
Only time will tell if Doja Cat will perform in an empty stadium, especially since tickets are now being sold in Ticketmaster’s verified resale market.