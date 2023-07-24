Doja Cat seemingly disables Threads account after beefing with fans over ‘Kittenz’ monicker

This isn't the right way to treat your fans.

Thread’s image of being wholesome and welcoming has recently faced an ounce of negative behavior after Doja Cat left the platform. The rapper left Meta’s latest social media network after she alienated her fans for using a fandom name that she doesn’t enjoy.

Before deactivating her account, Doja Cat criticized her fans after they identified themselves as “kitten” or “kittenz.” She went as far as telling them to “get off their phones and get a job,” and even refused to express love to her fans because “she doesn’t know them.”

“My fans don’t name themselves sh*t. If you call yourself a “kitten” or a f*cking “kittenz” that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house”

Doja Cat has deactivated her Threads account following back-and-forth with her fans, including calling them out for using ‘Kittenz’ as a fandom name and saying she doesn’t love them. pic.twitter.com/H2pFhmkO4i — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 23, 2023

This is undoubtedly a hurtful thing for an artist to her supporters, especially those who helped her make it big in the music industry. TMZ reported back-and-forth exchanges between Doja Cat and her fans, where she told them to “delete” their entire fan accounts and even questioned their life choices. She also told her fans they weren’t “forced” to like or support her.

Interestingly, fans obliged to the rapper’s request. Numerous accounts are now being deactivated or set to private. At the same time, people criticized the rapper for being disrespectful to her fans, noting that they helped her become the sensation she is today.

all of Doja cat stan pages are deactivating?? her ninth life is ending i fear pic.twitter.com/UtClHBi3bF — JOAN OF ART 🪼 (@umcornell) July 23, 2023

It’s funny cause without the “kittens” she would just be a high school drop out making music under a blanket on garageband in her bedroom and smoking weed all day with her boyfriends’ money pic.twitter.com/NCHWmgzFJ0 — explaining explaining doja cat (@exexdojacat) July 23, 2023

Hopefully, her recent social media statements don’t affect her upcoming tour that starts in October. The rapper announced The Scarlet Tour on Sunday morning. However, some fans joked about the stadium being empty based on her behavior on Threads. Others labeled her a “liar” after she expressed love for her fans during the tour announcement, which contradicts her earlier comments.

The Scarlet Tour 🩸 pic.twitter.com/H2bFOb0Y7H — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) June 23, 2023

Doja cat in a few minutes pic.twitter.com/eY39dskFmV — NipTuck (@NipTuckReload) July 23, 2023

all the doja cat fanpages are shutting down as we speak, ppl selling their tour tickets, this is all so tragic and it’s her fault pic.twitter.com/vZfXuqQYub — chey ⚡️ (@meloismone) July 23, 2023

Is this a marketing strategy? To say terrible things about your fans, then announce something huge simultaneously. If so, it wouldn’t be the first time Doja Cat did something similar. In May 2023, the rapper posted a now-deleted Tweet where she claimed her old music was ‘mediocre pop’ and that her fans ‘fell for’ cash grabs.

Only time will tell if Doja Cat will perform in an empty stadium, especially since tickets are now being sold in Ticketmaster’s verified resale market.