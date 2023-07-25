We’ve seen denial come in various forms throughout our lives, but this time, it seems that its new identity comes with the name “Scarlet” attached – at least according to Doja Cat‘s fans.

The singer responsible for some of today’s biggest hits quite literally handed her resignation letter to fans just a day ago. After proclaiming that she didn’t love her fans, Doja Cat also criticized their choice of a fan name, which, to many, appeared ungrateful from her end, and rightfully so. Despite this, the singer’s fans seem to have found a way to justify Doja Cat’s words, attributing it all to her alter-ego, Scarlet, and her promotional stunts.

this “scarlet era” better be quick, i want Doja Cat back. pic.twitter.com/3ZOHEHCRhr — liam | 🪐🎶 DM LIMITED (@liamxneedy) July 24, 2023

According to a fan theory, the aforementioned comments by the “Say So” singer are derived from her alter-ego, “Scarlet,” ahead of her tour announcement. The theory revolves around the idea that Scarlet is portrayed as an evil persona, unafraid to voice opinions seemingly unrelated to Doja Cat herself. Apparently, after the singer apologized in a past interview for what would happen, fans quickly took note of her odd and more negatively aggressive behavior, attributing it to a publicity stunt and persona that she will incorporate into her upcoming tour.

If true, this wouldn’t be the first time a celebrity has caused havoc ahead of their newest release or an upcoming announcement. Nicki Minaj, for instance, is fairly known for her off-the-wall and odd alter egos, which she often uses to promote her albums or even embody a new persona during that time period, as was the case with “Roman Zolanski.” Perhaps in a more extreme comparison, think of Kanye West, who tends to pull his famous attention-grabbing stunts, like his association with Donald Trump, right before producing and releasing five albums in a row.

For now, no one can be sure if the Doja Cat controversy is actually Scarlet’s fault. Until the singer confirms it during her tour, it’s best not to make any assumptions or theories that may inadvertently justify her actions. Regardless, the controversy is undoubtedly keeping her in the headlines, headlining every single news outlet.