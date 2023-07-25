What is Doja Cat’s zodiac sign? Her birthday and zodiac, explained

No one has been doing it like Doja Cat nowadays – for better and worse. After all, as the singer says, all press is good press, and who are we to question her? Lately, she’s been the personification of that exact notion, from criticizing her fans for choosing the “kittens” moniker, to saying she doesn’t even love the fans who handed her into the global stardom she reached in the past few years. Ultimately, the singer has been biting the hands feeding her, for no apparent reason (or so it seems).

After this possible publicity stunt ahead of her tour announcement, quite a few fans have tried to make sense of the star’s personality and overall actions through the best-known communal method for human analysis: zodiac signs. While one may argue psychology is possibly the best science to study humans and their actions, the internet will beg to differ. For some, the whole reasoning behind one’s personality lies in their birth chart, including for someone as enigmatic as Doja Cat. On that note, what is her zodiac sign and birthday?

What is Doja Cat’s zodiac sign?

From her fiery and contentious actions over the past few days, one may assume that Doja Cat’s zodiac sign would be as explosive as her persona. However, in reality, the rapper was born on October 21, 1995, making her a Libra. Libras are known to be part of the air signs, characterized by charm, balance, and emotional maturity. They are generally considered to be one of the most neutral signs in the zodiac, with an organized albeit self-indulgent nature.

If that description doesn’t quite match Doja Cat’s personality, there’s a reason for it. She was born on what is known as the “cusp,” which is the invisible line that separates the days when the zodiac signs change in the calendar. In Doja Cat’s case, Scorpio season starts only two days after her birthday. Being born on the cusp means she may actually have traits representing both Libras and Scorpios alike, blending characteristics from both signs.

Libra and Scorpio are two zodiac signs that fall on fairly different sides of the spectrum. Scorpios, as water signs, tend to be more explosive and emotive, while Libras are known for their level-headed nature. Scorpios are passionate, loyal, and intense in all relationships, whether it’s work, family, or love. On the other hand, Libras have a love for aesthetics and are often drawn to beauty and harmony.

When it comes to Doja Cat, as an avid fan, you may notice traits of both zodiac signs in her personality. She might exhibit Scorpio’s passion for her craft and Libra’s appreciation for aesthetics. Of course, it’s essential to remember that astrology is not a science, and these zodiac descriptions are generalizations. But until she shares a bit more about her birth chart, you can still deduct her entire personality based on her birth date.