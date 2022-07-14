Doja Cat lost hundreds of thousands of followers after Noah Schnapp/Joseph Quinn scandal

More than 200,000 people have unfollowed Doja Cat on Instagram after her controversial dispute with Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Doja Cat’s Instagram audience decreased from 24.34 million to 24.14 million followers after she blasted Schnapp on TikTok.

Back in May, Doja Cat publicly expressed her interest in Schnapp’s co-star Joseph Quinn, tweeting:

joseph quinn fine as shit — im better than you (@DojaCat) May 30, 2022

Undeterred by Quinn’s lack of a response and seemingly oblivious to the reality that teenagers are not known for their discretion, the 26-year-old Need To Know star slid into 17-year-old Schnapp’s DMs and attempted to recruit him to aid her in her quest to get with his co-star.

Schnapp cordially provided her with Quinn’s contact details. Afterward, in a fit of Bart Simpson-like glee, he posted their exchange on his TikTok account without her consent. Doja Cat became embarrassed and incensed and slammed Schnapp in a viral TikTok rant.

While Schnapp’s behavior was insensitive, many people criticized Doja Cat for being an adult who sought to use a minor in a context related to her love life, subsequently leading to an exodus of followers from her Instagram.

Ironically, the brouhaha proved to be beneficial to Schnapp, whose Instagram account swelled by a cool 1 million followers, jumping from 24.25 million to 25.17 million after the spat. In addition to this, he gained 3 million more followers on TikTok.

Doja Cat can take some comfort in the fact that a lot of fans think that she and Joseph Quinn would make a cute couple, but his ominous silence in the face of her grand overtures does not bode well for her romance aspirations.