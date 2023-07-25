‘I refuse to be an adult on the internet’: Doja Cat has already told fans how little she cares about social media backlash

As you may or may not have heard, Doja Cat (Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini) had quite the weekend. She seemingly attacked her own fans, known as “kittens,” to the point where many of her stan accounts were deactivated. Interestingly, Doja Cat has always been like this, and maybe people are just noticing.

To summarize: Doja Cat made fun of her own fans for liking her music, and told one to “get a job” for calling themself a kitten. When asked if she loved her fans, she said she doesn’t because she doesn’t know them. Following that, she deleted her Threads account.

The thing is, this is not new behavior for Doja Cat. She threatened to quit music for good just last year. In a 2020 interview with Sniffers, she talked a lot about how people can be “harsh and crazy online” and that she has a “lot of non-fun on the internet.”

“I don’t really put too much of myself into the internet anymore, and I’m kinda just messy with it now. I’ve adopted that sort of attitude of being cranky, being real and open and not really giving a [expletive] attitude on Twitter and Instagram, because nobody can really say anything to you when you show people you don’t give a [expletive] what they think at all.”

Sound familiar? This is the same line she took with fans over the weekend.

“I refuse to be an adult on the internet. Like, I’m gonna tell my fans I love them, and then I’ll be like, “[expletive] you”. But it’s a loving “[expletive] you.”

Doesn’t feel loving, but honestly, she gets to do whatever she wants. No one has to be a Doja Cat fan, which is seeming to occur to people, because she lost 200k Instagram followers over the kerfluffle.

In an interview with Fader titled “Doja Cat will do whatever she wants,” she also touched on what social media feels like to her.

“I don’t check Twitter as much or tweet as often because, honestly, sometimes social media is draining and brings out all of the negative things going on. It’s a place where there are bullies and people analyzing everything you post looking for something wrong, so, for me, the healthiest thing has been to step away and focus on what’s important.”

This isn’t the first time she’s had to deal with a social media backlash, either. Back in 2018 she apologized for using a slur for gay people more than “15 thousand times in my life.”

Basically, she does what she wants, even if it means alienating her many fans. A true artist. We’ll keep you posted as this develops.