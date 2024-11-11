‘Some women look like they have not washed their hair,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is often compared to pipe bombers and primates

In the horror movie that is American politics, Marjorie Taylor Greene is Michael Meyers.

Unstoppable (apparently) but otherwise utterly lifeless, the Georgia politician clings to relevance with truly villainous zeal, but it’s clear there’s nothing going on behind those eyes. She’s as empty inside as the iconic slasher villain, and her callousness might actually put John Carpenter’s horror staple to shame.

After a truly devastating red sweep, Americans are reeling from the revelation that Greene — along with Donald Trump, Lauren Boebert, and far too many of their brainless peers — still has a position in our government. The 50-year-old, who believes in religious space lasers and babies with wings, will, for another agonizing two years, be making decisions about the future of among the most powerful nations on the planet, and that should scare us all.

While we all flinch away from the unstoppable trodding of Trump’s MAGA minions, Greene is shrinking in fear from the aspect of the beleaguered and depressed American public. A recent trip to Washington D.C. opened the Representative’s eyes up to the mental state of the nation’s voters, and even Greene has enough sense to be concerned.

She tweeted out an admission of that concern on Nov. 10, just a few days after the election, and accurately noted that “the left is not ok.” D.C., a typically left-leaning area, is apparently overrun by the same apathy present across the states, as people trudge through their lives with little hope for the future. “They have been lied to and brainwashed for so long and they look mentally unwell,” Greene wrote. “Some women look like they have not washed their hair and look like they have been crying for days. They believe the horrible lies the media and Democrats have told them about Trump and all of us. It shouldn’t be this way. Sad.”

The left is not ok.

Just flew into DC.

I’m seeing it everywhere.



They have been lied to and brainwashed for so long and they look mentally unwell.



Some women look like they have not washed their hair and look like they have been crying for days.



They believe the horrible… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 10, 2024

The tweet comes extremely close to actually hitting the nail on the head, in an unprecedented move from Greene, but it still misses the mark. Greene isn’t wrong about the genuine fear and anguish so many Americans feel, and she’s also not wrong that “it shouldn’t be this way.” What she is wrong about, however, is that its lies and brainwashing that led us to this pit of despair. It’s not — it’s the absolute madmen this country was willing to elect into office, dooming our nation to another four years of threats, childish insults, and constant skullduggery.

Perhaps most importantly, the tweet represents a constant for Greene, who is now once again settled comfortably into a leadership role. The woman cannot seem to stop herself from commenting on others, even as she ignores the job she was just reelected to do. Greene seems to think the House of Representatives tasks her with running her mouth, rather than helping run the country, and she puts in overtime where that’s concerned. She’s an absolute pro at yabbering on, even as she leaves her constituents out to dry and sells out her integrity for a seat at Trump’s toxic table.

As a result, we have takes like this. Close to hitting the mark, but predictably empty, just like Greene’s head. They don’t help heal they divide, they don’t progress the country, they just appear on X like Laurie Strode’s plodding brother — heartless, bloodthirsty, and without a shred of humanity left.

