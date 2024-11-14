Grab your popcorn, because Elizabeth Warren just became the Molly Weasley to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Bellatrix

Donald Trump, the orange-hued, hay-haired Lord Voldemort that he is, has had various female acolytes auditioning to be the Bellatrix Lestrange to his MAGA squib self for years now. With He Who We Wished We Never Had to Name soon returning to the oval office, the competition has become even more intense, but in terms of sheer voluminous insanity Marjorie Taylor Greene may just have them all beat. Yes, even Tulsi Gabbard (she’s more like a Dementor in human form).

Of course, as honorary Hogwarts students everywhere will know, Helena Bonham Carter’s evil sorceress is ultimately defeated by Molly Weasley, who represents the yin to Bellatrix’s yang — a female force for good where she is a force for wickedness, a woman misguidedly actualizing a powerful man’s self-centered cruelty. We need a real-life Molly Weasley to enter the fray right now, then, and it looks like Elizabeth Warren is willing to take on the job.

The senator for Massachusetts made her bid for the gig clear when she hit back at MTG and her ilk in a strongly worded response to Team Trump’s incessant gloating and mockery of the other side in the wake of the election results. While she hasn’t quite Avada Kedavra-d ol’ Marj with words just yet (we’d also accept a Petrificus Totalus of putdowns), this is an encouraging start.

Warren shared a galvanizing message on X — even as many flee from the platform due to its ownership by Trump’s new “First Lady” Elon Musk — in which she warned people not to give the far-right what they want and wallow in “heartbreak.” Warren promised, “I absolutely refuse to give them the satisfaction.”

https://twitter.com/ewarren/status/1857079727766262202

For a perfect example of what Warren is speaking about, of how the far-right is attempting to keep their opponents under their boot by riling them up and fueling negative emotions, just look at what the one-two crackpot combo of Taylor Greene and Musk tweeted just hours apart from Warren’s own message. While Melania’s rival shared a meme mocking liberals for not being able to handle one week of Trump’s election win, MTG joined in with her own asinine addition: “What winning looks like.”

https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1856847671618642239

Taylor Greene has been particularly screeching in the wake of the election, coughing up as many cognitively challenged tweets per day as Bellatrix has bad teeth. She’s done everything from ramble about her demands for the January 6 insurrectionists, which are the height of hypocrisy, to celebrating the Attorney General nomination for Matt “Imagine if David Harbour played Count Dracula” Gaetz.

The difference between Marj and Bellatrix, of course, is that at least the Death Eater lady who looks like Tim Burton’s ex had the decency to not turn up for the first half of the saga. In this much-abused muggle world of ours, MTG has been around for years already and she promises not to go away for at least another four. Come on, Senator, you know what you’ve got to do. We’re patiently waiting for the day when Elizabeth Warren jabs her wand in Marjorie’s face and yells, “Not my democracy, you b*tch!”

