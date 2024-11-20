‘What’s it like being a Neanderthal?’: Marjorie Taylor Greene is so proud of being a planet-sized ignoramus, she has a sign outside her office

We might not have thought it possible, but somehow Marjorie Taylor Greene has gotten even louder since Donald Trump’s election win. On the surface, an uptick in her X activity may seem like small fry in the ocean of egregious idiocy and insidiousness that’s occurred in the wake of the felon-in-chief’s second rise to power. And yet the fact that the repellent Georgian rep is feeling more and more emboldened to spew her hate speech online is a seriously troubling cause for concern.

Recommended Videos

In her latest attempt to successfully cause a cold shiver to run down your spine, Greene has revealed that she’s started an awful trend when it comes to defacing the walls of government buildings with transphobic signage. Unsurprisingly, MTG is a fan of a fellow Republican representative, South Carolina’s Nancy Mace, and her proposed anti-trans bathroom bill.

In reply to Mace filming herself placing a handwritten sticker reading “biological” over a woman’s bathroom sign, Greene revealed that she went even further years ago. “I approve!” declared the puffed-up peroxide xenomorph. “My sign establishing only two genders has been proudly displayed outside my office since 2021!”

In an accompanying video, Greene is captured hanging a specially made sign that reads “There are TWO genders: male & female. Trust the science.” Yes, “trust the science,” says the woman who is trying to lock up the actually educated and qualified medical professionals who have provided much-needed care to trans individuals.

I approve!



My sign establishing only two genders has been proudly displayed outside my office since 2021! https://t.co/jyZ6QGgHRA pic.twitter.com/udRavR7BFx — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 20, 2024

Unfortunately, if unsurprisingly, many in the replies to MTG’s detestable tweet are on her side, but there are a few choice comments from those on the right side of history. “Surprised you could spell science!” one chided, while another innocently asked, “What’s it like being a Neanderthal? There are so few of you… has to be weird.” Another much-deserved burn reads: “Can I get who’s the most immature woman in America for 100 Alex.”

Greene has been on particularly despicable form this week as she has decided to come after Sarah McBride, the representative-elect from Delaware who just became the first openly trans member of congress, going so far as to deadname her and describe her in the most reprehensible and offensive of terms. Of course, none of this is unexpected from Marj, whose heart is as small as her hatred is large, but the platform for her hideous anti-trans agenda is tragically growing as we march towards Trump’s second term in office.

We have to be thankful for small mercies at a time like this, though, and so we’re grateful that MTG hasn’t been awarded a place in Trump’s cabinet, which has got to be a huge blow to her ego — and perhaps the real reason why she’s so full of bile even after her side won the election. In a world where Trump is choosing the most alarmingly incompetent appointees, Greene is still too much of a dunce to earn a place in his inner sanctum. Just accept the truth of it, Marj, and stop acting out online like a bleach-blonde bad-built baby. Even your own team doesn’t like you. You can’t deny the evidence. Or, to put it another way, trust the science.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy