Marjorie Taylor Greene went to pet a dog from ‘Mr. Fauci’s evil science labs’ and its immediate reaction was ‘girl, please’

It’s fair to say most humans don’t like Marjorie Taylor Greene, but it turns out dogs don’t appear to like her either, as a video shared on X shows a beagle shunning the Georgia lawmaker upon being brought into the room.

Recommended Videos

Greene recently had a meeting with White Coat Waste, an animal rights group who have accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of signing off on horrific experiments involving beagles. Uno, the little pupper from the video, is allegedly one of the dogs rescued from the doctor’s “evil science labs.” Upon being brought into the meeting, Uno seems disinterested in Greene, who stoops down to try and pet the dog. He spends much of the meeting facing away from mad Marge — the ultimate canine sign of disrespect. Clearly, this dog hasn’t bought into the MAGA propaganda, what a good boy.

I had one of the best meetings ever this afternoon, spending it with Uno, a beagle rescued from one of Mr. Fauci’s evil science labs.



Thank you to @WhiteCoatWaste for the work you are doing to end the abuse of innocent puppies in the name of “science.”



Uno agrees, Mr. Fauci… pic.twitter.com/P8oeZUsckn — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 11, 2024

This might be one of the best meetings ever for Greene, but it’s clear this is one of the worst for Uno. That dog does not look happy being touched by Marjorie like that. They say dogs are a good judge of character and I believe it. Uno knows what’s up.

What was the meeting about?

White Coat Waste initially accused Dr. Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NAIAD), of signing off on an experiment involving beagles being exposed to hundreds of sand flies. Disturbing pictures of the experiment were obtained by the group in 2021 and later used by Greene during a House hearing which scrutinized Fauci’s policies and rhetoric during the pandemic. Although not exactly related to the hearing, it seems Greene used it as ammunition to further her party’s agenda against Fauci.

NAIAD is a part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) who, when the news broke in 2021, denied funding the experiment, which was designed with the ultimate goal of developing treatment for a sand flea to dog to human pipeline of infectious disease, one which in Tunisia primarily affects children. However, according to an article published by the Washington Post, internal communication obtained by White Coat Waste suggests this NAIAD funding denial may not have been true. At least one other study conducted on beagles was also confirmed to be funded by the NIH, though Fauci did not oversee the experiment in an “evil science lab,” making Greene’s hyperfocus on him pretty iffy.

Does Marjorie really care about dogs though?

During the meeting Greene tries to give the impression that she is a dog lover while painting Dr. Fauci as a monster for funding such cruel experiments. While there’s no arguing the experiments were cruel, is it right to place all of this on Fauci’s shoulders? Or is this more to do with Marjorie’s vendetta against the doctor? Fauci has frequently been targeted by anti-vaxxers and MAGA conspiracists, thanks to Greene’s inability to shut her mouth.

If she really cared about dogs, why hasn’t she said anything about Kristi Noem? Earlier this year, Noem came under fire for proudly sharing a story about killing her family dog because it was a little too playful. This is public knowledge, yet it hasn’t phased Greene in the slightest — clearly Uno the beagle could smell the hypocrisy coming off of her.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy