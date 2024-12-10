Marjorie Taylor Greene still doesn’t know what a mandate is, and she’s got an awkward photo with Donald Trump to prove it

Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s lifelong dream and ambition came true when Trump won the presidential race, but it’s clear that the GOP representative is still winging it as she goes forward, remaining completely ignorant and perplexed by the subtle nuances of the political scene and what is really expected of her at every turn. (Spoilers: It’s mostly just remaining quiet, a task she spectacularly fails at every day.)

I’m not quite sure what this says about society in general, but Marjorie Taylor Greene is the perfect example of why going into the business of misinformation and conspiracy-mongering is even more profitable these days than the business of exonerated burglars and untouchable pilferers aka politicians. For one thing, all Marj ever seems to do is sit down with her phone, log in to X, and tweet random unsubstantiated nonsense to her following. And for another, even when she holds up the appearance of actually putting some work in, it’s yet again interrupted by another bout of inane babbling on social media, utterly incoherent and ultimately unasked for, that ends up ruining the illusion.

I think you know exactly where this is going next. Marj recently had the honor of meeting her idol Donald Trump, and they even posed for a photo that more closely resembles a sketchy restaurant op from the ’40s than a meeting of the burgeoning United States government. And would that we could just look at this photo, have a quick laugh, and then scroll past without a second glance. But no. Marj just had to pull a Marjorie Taylor Greene and say something so absolutely braindead that you simply can’t ignore.

“As always, I enjoyed meeting with our GREAT 45th and soon-to-be 47th President of the United States,” she begins, “Lots of incredible plans are being made to hit the ground running on Jan 20th. I look forward to delivering the MAGA Mandate the American people have demanded!”

As always, I enjoyed meeting with our GREAT 45th and soon to be 47th President of the United States, @realDonaldTrump!



Lots of incredible plans are being made to hit the ground running on Jan 20th.



I look forward to delivering the MAGA mandate the American people have demanded! pic.twitter.com/EUBy8y08Ok — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 10, 2024

In case you’ve blissfully avoided the news that Marjorie is officially part of Elon Musk’s DOGE team, — a council tasked with burning the upcoming administration to the ground like the billionaire did Twitter — it seems that Georgia’s representative is taking this new position very seriously. It’s just that someone should tell Marj what a “mandate” really means. Sure, Trump is the president-elect, and unlike the far-right, no one in the Democratic party is crying election theft, but while the people have spoken, their voice is far from an unequivocal greenlight for the unhinged MAGA camp to do what they wish.

As some users pointed out, the results do not give the GOP any sort of mandate, except what follows the letter of law.

Kamala Harris: 74,946,837 votes (48.4%

Donald Trump: 77,237,942 votes (49.9%)



This is far far from a mandate. In fact, it's anything but.



But don't let reality get in the way of another MAGA fairytale. — Loveless 2026 🇺🇸 (@JohnnyLoveless) December 10, 2024

Far from a mandate. — Kim Keely (@KimKeely6) December 10, 2024

A mandate requires overwhelming support. Trump won by 1.4% — Clint Eaton (@eaton80clint) December 10, 2024

Is Marjorie secretly referring to Project 2025? Because if she is, Trump will definitely want to have a word.

She means project 2025… — Mike (@MikeRunsMiles) December 10, 2024

Is this another MAGA delusion? Almost certainly. Are we used to it at this point? Not exactly, and the prospects of another four years like this are still a crushing weight on our conscience, from which Marjorie Taylor Greene could benefit if she had any left.

