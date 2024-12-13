Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Left: Laura Loomer shows her support for former President Donald Trump outside a campaign event for Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at The Vault on October 05, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Right: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives for a news conference following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on November 19, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Photos by Joe Raedle/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News
Social Media

Living Looney Tune Laura Loomer has THOUGHTS about Mitch McConnell being pushed around the Senate in a wheelchair

Can someone please tell Laura Loomer that her president is 78-years-old?
Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej Jovanovski
|

Published: Dec 13, 2024 09:07 am

Laura Loomer thinks that airports and the US Senate are basically the same thing. What did the reality bender do now? Her outburst includes a wheelchair and an 82-year-old Mitch McConnell, who can’t seem to catch a break.

Recommended Videos

Loomer posted a photo of McConnell in a wheelchair, claiming he was “currently being pushed around the US Senate” and sniping that the chamber has become “a senior living facility with full amenities.” Of course, her post wasn’t just wrong; it was spectacularly wrong. The photo wasn’t taken in the Senate at all. It was snapped a month ago at DCA airport, long before he fell and sprained his wrist. This didn’t stop Loomer from spinning it into her latest MAGA opera, complete with the usual villainization of GOP “elites” who aren’t toeing the Trumpian line hard enough. Facts, as always, are the first casualty in her quest for relevance.

What actually happened to Mitch? Earlier this week, the 82-year-old Senate Republican leader took a tumble leaving a GOP luncheon. He sprained his wrist and earned a cut on his face for his trouble. He walked back to his office on his own, reportedly brushed himself off, and kept his schedule intact. His office insists he’s “fine,” but we find that hard to believe. This isn’t McConnell’s first health scare. Between this fall and his earlier freeze-ups at press conferences, Mitch’s public appearances have felt more like the Senate’s answer to a medical drama than a political powerhouse.

But why is Loomer throwing shade at a man who has spent years enabling Trump? After all, McConnell arguably was an important part of MAGA’s ascent. He softened bipartisan statements on Russian election interference in 2016, and he shielded Trump during two impeachment trials. McConnell even endorsed Trump for president in this election—despite Trump hurling racist insults at McConnell’s wife. You’d think that kind of loyalty might earn Mitch a pass from Loomer, but nope. In MAGA land, loyalty is a one-way street, and McConnell’s flirtation with nuance has landed him in the crosshairs.

McConnell has made a statement that likened the MAGA slogan “America First” to the rhetoric of 1930s isolationists—a not-so-subtle jab at Trumpism. While he stopped short of calling out Trump by name, the historical parallel was unmistakable. For anyone who’s missed the memo, the original “America First” movement was packed with Nazi sympathizers and fascist fanboys. Loomer, of course, isn’t here for history lessons, but she knows how to weaponize even a sniff of disloyalty against her enemies, real or perceived.

Enter the wheelchair photo, a perfect prop for her narrative. By casting McConnel as the doddering symbol of GOP decline, she’s feeding her followers the storyline they crave: that it’s time to replace the old guard with younger, MAGA-ier talent. The fact that her post was misleading (okay, straight-up false) is irrelevant. For her, it’s not about accuracy—it’s about making a scene. She must be salty that she lost an opportunity to have a seat in the House of Representatives in 2020.

McConnell is likely too busy wrestling with his health to care about Loomer’s antics. After years of backing Trump’s chaos for the sake of conservative policy wins, he’s now trying to sprinkle in some light criticism as he edges toward retirement. It’s the kind of late-stage revisionism that might work in a history textbook but rings hollow when your actions made Trump’s rise possible in the first place.

So, is Mitch fine? Sure, depending on your definition of “fine.” Is Loomer’s post accurate? Not even close. But as long as there’s a bandaged face, a wheelchair, and an opportunity to bend reality, Loomer will find a way to keep the show going. Tune in next week for her inevitable feud with a lamppost or a bag of frozen peas.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. Armed with a philosophy degree, he spent seven years as a freelance writer. Andrej brings readers closer to celebrities, politics, and true crime. He enjoys spending time with his family, playing League of Legends, and completing crossword puzzles while he's not on the clock. Fun Fact: After spending four years studying philosophy, Andrej chose to stop thinking and start acting.