Just in case debates about the ever-increasing ages of our nation’s top decision-makers needed more fuel, news that Mitch McConnell is finally set to retire will doubtless stir things into a frenzy.

The 82-year-old Senate Minority Leader has been the subject of widespread concern following increasing examples of the longstanding senator’s declining mental state. He’s joined by both Joe Biden and Donald Trump in being the target of widespread discourse as people across the nation throw accusations to the other side of the political aisle and demand younger, more mentally fit leaders. His retirement is massively overdue, and quite a few Americans would rejoice if he were joined in retirement by a number of his fellow octogenarians.

Biden is among them, and — while Trump has yet to fully exit his ’70s — the former disgraced one-term president is inarguably further losing his grip on reality by the day. His speeches have become more incoherent, his notoriously baffling non-answers to questions have become truly incomprehensible, and that’s without considering all the added stress his slew of court cases is undoubtably stacking on the 77-year-old’s shoulders. He’s in no way fit to be president, and McConnell’s belated retirement is only reminding people that 75 — and certainly 80 — is simply too old to hold such vital positions in government.

That creates a whole can of worms where it comes to Biden — who, yes, is also too old to be president — but many people will continue to throw their support behind the 81-year-old, if only to ensure that Trump doesn’t secure another term. Thankfully, there’s more in the way of dictator Trump taking office than just age and his declining mental state. The former president faces a laundry list of incoming legal cases on top of a campaign that’s hitting increasing roadblocks the closer we get to the actual election. In Michigan, where Trump secured a victory against Nikki Haley on Feb. 27, the final polling numbers paint a bleak picture for his battle against Joe Biden.

While Trump did secure more votes than Haley, an examination of the numbers exposes just how much danger his campaign may be in. Trump was far less popular in districts he must win in order to defeat Biden than expected, and — should those numbers hold up — he’ll face a far more contentious path to the White House than the 77-year-old was hoping for. That’s if he’s even found eligible to be on the ballot, a question that’s becoming increasingly relevant as more court cases stack up against him.

The former president now faces eye-watering court penalties, continued trials pending throughout the year, and a degenerating grasp on reality on top of increasingly hazy support even from his most rabid fans. Things are not looking good for the disgraced one-term president, which — at the end of the day — means things are looking quite a bit better for America.