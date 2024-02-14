Former President Donald Trump is, perhaps for the first time in his life, facing consequences for his actions. He faces numerous criminal trials, mounting legal fees, and a sea of hurdles between himself and another term as president. Despite the 77-year-old’s mounting woes, however, he still finds plenty of time to mosey on over to Truth Social — his primary platform of choice — to caterwaul about his primary competition for the position: President Joe Biden.

Trump lost to Biden in 2020, after months of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing the finger at others, and ultimately costing hundreds of thousands of lives. He’s contested that loss every day since, in between rants about how incompetent Biden is as president. History is clearly not Trump’s strong suit, given the monumental embarrassment that was his own term in office.

Instead of showing up to debates, or working to manage the rising tide of criminal charges levied against him, Trump is busy lambasting Biden for mishandling North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) negotiations. According to Trump, Biden needs to force our NATO allies to “PAY UP” and match the U.S.’s contribution. If not, Trump has been clear that he’s ready and willing to abandon our longtime allies, regardless of said alliances, in order to make a point.

Trump’s team has been working hard to walk back that particular threat for days now, but Trump is already on to bigger and better things. Things like sliding in a super sneaky confirmation that age isn’t really relevant to the presidency. Rather than follow in form with his eager talking heads, Trump ditched the “Biden is too old to be president” angle, instead blasting the current president as “too incompetent.“

Once again, Trump seems to be forgetting the legacy of incompetence he’ll go down in history for. Perhaps more importantly, the 77-year-old is clearly talking about himself here, because at the end of the day if Biden is too old to be in charge so is Trump. And, since Trump wants to become America’s new perma-president, we can’t have age limitations on the office. So, when he says “BIDEN IS NOT TOO OLD, HE’S TOO INCOMPETENT” in that classic all-caps Boomer speak, what he’s really saying is to leave age out of the equation, for his eventual benefit.

In response, a litany of Americans piled on the the former president, noting that it is he, not Biden, who is both too old and too incompetent to take office. As Twitter user Bob Cesca so fittingly put it, “Biden is old.” But Trump? “Trump is old. And a criminal. And an insurrectionist who tried to overthrow an election. And a sexual predator. And a white supremacist. And a fraud. And a con-man. And a serial adulterer. And an incompetent ghoul who caused hundreds of thousands of American deaths.”

Trump is old. And a criminal. And an insurrectionist who tried to overthrow an election. And a sexual predator. And a white supremacist. And a fraud. And a con-man. And a serial adulterer. And an incompetent ghoul who caused hundreds of thousands of American deaths. — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) February 10, 2024

At the end of the day, Trump will say anything he can to worm his way back into the presidency, but U.S. citizens have a longer memory than the former president. We remember his myriad failures, his disgusting attacks on everyone from reporters to his own former staff, his incompetence, and his blithe disregard for the actual good of this country and the world. We remember, even if he doesn’t, and history will show the truth behind all that Trumpian bluster.