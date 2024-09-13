‘He’s a gay man’: Laura ‘Looney Tunes’ Loomer tries to coax a Senator out of the closet in the most disgusting way possible

Far-right American activist and Diva Plavalaguna look-alike Laura Loomer may have finally found herself at the end of her MAGA rope.

The Infowars alum (that’s right, she’s tight with crazies like Alex Jones) has recently found herself at the center of Trump’s sycophantic orbit, and her close proximity to the carrot-colored convicted felon and former commander-in-chief has enraged Republican grifters from Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene to North Carolina senator Lindsey Graham.

The callouts have led to some truly amazing clap-backs as the worst people you know aim right for one another’s jugulars in a sort of online Thunderdome. While Greene has managed to hold her own in the online tussle, Graham isn’t faring so well. Loomer might have had the upper hand in catty barbs, but her vile rhetoric – surely boosted by Trump, if the rumors of their affair turn out to be true – has flipped bystanders against her. Even worse, it has somehow left us feeling bad for the sentient pond scum that is Senator Graham.

It’s 2024. There’s no reason why @LindseyGrahamSC needs to hide the fact that he’s a gay man.



Come on Lindsey. I like men too.



No need to hide. I want you to relieve yourself of your toxic closeted anger.



It’s 2024. Nobody needs to hide that they are gay anymore. https://t.co/Z9cQkBIjxh — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 13, 2024

It really should come as no surprise that Loomer’s attacks against her should-be allies are harassing and cruel. She’s been kicked out of events, banned from courthouses, and had her press pass revoked for harassment and causing disturbances, all apparently high virtues from the MAGA crowd. It’s not uncommon for in-fights to start within political parties, but Loomer couldn’t have picked a worse time to flip to the offense.

Trump’s recent debate performance has shaken his foundation to its core. Combine that with his declaration that he “won” the interaction and the quick denunciation of a potential third and Trump’s circle is desperate for the former president to get his ducks in a row. Trump toadies a-plenty have rushed to give the millionaire pointers on how to appeal to voters, and Loomer’s recent status as one of his go-to people has her flinging barbs left and right to protect her newfound daddy.

Loomer’s first faux pas emerged in the form of racist jabs at Kamala Harris, saying that if she wins, the “White House will smell like curry,” and that all media will be “facilitated via a call center,” on her watch. Greene and Graham both clapped back at Loomer, with Greene going scorched earth while Graham tossed out a meek, “I don’t think it’s helpful. I don’t think it’s helpful at all.” Graham also called the rhetoric “toxic” and went on record to agree with Greene over the vile sentiment.

Loomer took his decorum as a show of weakness and went full blast, posting a string of insults to X and closing her toxic words with a catty sign-off:



“PS: When is Lindsay coming out of the closet? We all know you’re Gay, Lindsey…. And that’s ok. It’s ok. It’s 2024. There’s nothing wrong with Gay people. I like men too. You and I have something in common we can bond over. Just be honest about it. Nobody is going to judge you for being open about who you are.”

Plenty of Trumpers jumped on the hate train against Graham.

Lindsey Graham is a RINO only cares about his offshore bank accounts from all this war back room dealings — Pat (@PatPatjo88) September 13, 2024

He’s increasingly unpopular in his home state and was one of the first Republicans to flip-flop on the “Trump issue,” joining the orange man’s squadron of spineless yes-men.

Can’t you just go after Lindsey Graham on policy and leave the “gay” part out of this?

Why resort to this? It’s not right.

Sorry, it’s just not cool. — Dana⚜️ (@DanaBougon) September 13, 2024

A surprising number of Graham dissenters joined the fray to defend him regardless of his sexuality.

no one has to do anything they don't want to Laura. Staying in the closet is a choice, like any other choice. — Elitists can BITE ME #GodSaveTexas 🏴󠁵󠁳󠁡󠁺󠁿 (@GGIL1603) September 13, 2024

Anyone with half a brain knows that Loomer’s brand of middle-school cajoling isn’t encouraging anyone to come out of the closet. In the year of our lord 2024, being openly gay is, hopefully, nothing to ashamed of, but every person’s story is different. The only thing Loomer has done by throwing out such childish and careless words is prove that she’s vile, toxic, and willing to do anything to find a spotlight to stand in. Remind you of anyone? Let’s hope this pop of stardom fails just as quickly as her lip filler and she ends up in the closet right next to all of the other nasty skeletons Daddy Dump has accumulated over the years.

