Image Credit: Disney
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Trump Tower on September 06, 2024 in New York City. Trump held a press conference hours after attending a federal appeals court attempting to get a new trial after a jury found he sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Carroll. A nine-member jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages following a two-week trial last year and another jury awarded her $83.3 million in damages after finding Trump defamed her again in 2022. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
‘Geese have now been added to the menu’: Even Mark Hamill is taken aback by Trump’s latest surreal ramblings

Dogs, cats, and now geese. Are the hamsters safe? What about the gerbils? Please, God, no, not the gerbils!
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Sep 13, 2024 07:04 am

There’s no doubt about it: Donald Trump is legitimately unhinged. He’s proven that on countless occasions not least during his first 2024 United States presidential debate with Kamala Harris on Tuesday, Sep. 10, when he rambled incessantly about Haitians munching on the pets of the residents of Springfield, Ohio.

But Trump isn’t stopping there regarding the idea that unusual animals are on the menu for Haitian migrants. In a typically nonsensical rant at a rally in Tucson, Arizona, on Thursday, Sep. 12, Trump claimed Ohio residents are now calling 911 to report incidents of Haitains stealing geese from a local park to take home and feast on.

In case you’re in any doubt, all of these claims are baseless (a prerequisite for 99% of the orange nightmare’s claims, quite frankly), and the only people not taken aback by or laughing at them are his mindless MAGA cultists.

Everyone else finds Trump’s surreal ramblings ridiculous and worthy of mockery. That includes longtime Trump despiser Mark Hamill, the legendary actor and voice actor behind Star Wars hero Luke Skywalker, and the DC Animated Universe’s version of the Joker.

Hamill took to X to mockingly write, “For those of you with no interest in eating cats or dogs, geese have now been added to the menu,” followed by the licking lips emoji. Users of the platform reacted in their droves.

How did X react?

Some X users were concerned for other animals, with one replying, “I’m holding out for hamsters,” someone else commenting, “Oh for ducks sake. What about the ducks??? 🦆” and another saying, “God save the Platypus!”

Of course, the replies were full of memes, many of which were highly entertaining (you should look through the thread yourself, seriously).

Others couldn’t believe he could be so stupid, with one user saying, “Fun when he doubles down on what might be the worst gaff in debate history,” another writing, “Oh Jeez. I mean geez,” someone else writing, “Wait, what? Is this genuine? I thought it was fake! He hasn’t doubled down on this surely?” and one exasperated person commenting, “I’m so sick of this man. I’m so sick of the lies. I’m sick. I’m sick of the people that defend him. I’m sick of racists. I’m sick of the misogynist people that defend him. I’m fighting against this sick man with everything I have. Thanks for the laugh. I needed it! 💙✌️”

Meanwhile, a bunch of people chose to show hunting pictures of Trump’s offspring, suggesting they’re the animal-murdering immigrants the utterly loopy former Cheeto-in-chief should be worried about.

A few morons chimed in defending Trump. One said, “This is happening in the parks in Springfield also did you know that one of the regions in Haiti is Voodoo which includes animal sacrifice. Just because we can’t imagine it doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen.

Plenty of residents have complained about neighborhood cats missing,” someone else said, “I used to wonder about that myself. Thought it was a bunch of mumbo jumbo. A magical power holding together good and evil, the dark side and the light. Crazy thing is… it’s true. The Haitians, the Geese. All of it. It’s all true,” and another wrote, “Tell me you don’t keep up with news without telling me to don’t keep up with news.” Reminder: those people get to vote. Jesus wept.

