‘A kid giving an oral report on a book he hasn’t read’: Mark Hamill drags Donald Trump for being an unintelligible dolt

Mark Hamill has yet again ripped into Donald Trump with poetic precision, this time taking square aim at the former president’s partly astounding, partly terrifying tendency to ramble incoherently.

The ramble in question arose during a recent appearance at the Economic Club of New York, where Trump was asked about his plans to make childcare more affordable. That might seem straightforward enough, but given that this is the same guy who can tangent into nonsensical topics like bacon, sharks, batteries and Hannibal Lecter, the reply was anything but coherent.

In amongst the following word salad, Trump name-dropped Marco Rubio and his daughter Ivanka Trump, as well as mentioning his plan of making America great again (for the millionth time). Like the rest of us, Hamill followed Trump’s train of thought as it derailed into gibberish, and took to X to share his reaction. “[Trump] always sounds like a kid giving an oral report on a book he hasn’t read,” Hamill wrote.

He always sounds like a kid giving an oral report on a book he hasn’t read. https://t.co/E1VMzgSLcV — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 5, 2024

It perfectly sums up Trump’s increasing inability to land an articulate response, as though he’s trying to fill the word count in a grade seven essay assignment. In recent weeks, Trump’s flair for being long winded has led to hours-long interviews, referring to the plural of child as “childs”, and bizarre tangents involving false claims about Martin Luther King. Oh, he’s also delivered gibberish in the form of discussing English professors, ranking past presidents on how well they were treated, and unrelated mentions of college basketball coach Bobby Knight.

Just last week, Trump himself tried to rebrand his rants by calling them part of his “weave”, which is an analogy that works if the thread stitching it is one hundred miles long and tangled up in knots.

BREAKING: Donald Trump says his rambling, incoherent vowel movements are actually a brilliant strategy called “The Weave”



I don’t know what to say anymore. Oh my god. pic.twitter.com/yxJwLRfxmY — Jim Stewartson, Counterinsurgent 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙🎈 (@jimstewartson) August 30, 2024

Perhaps even more hilarious than Hamill’s response to the recent Trump rant was that of the Kamala Harris campaign. Instead of trying to decipher whatever word salad he spewed (in Trump’s case, is it a McDonald’s salad?), the Harris campaign social media team reshared the clip with Trump’s unfollowable transcribed response, letting his garbled words speak for themselves.

It’s the latest instance of Hamill holding Trump’s feet to the fire, with the Star Wars actor taking aim at everything from Project 2025 to Trump’s appearance at the Republican National Convention. Among other quips, he has described Trump as an “orange nightmare”, revelled in Trump being found guilty in May, and become something of a Trump fact-checker (a tireless and near-impossible job, I’m sure).

Leave it to the Jedi Master himself to explain a level of incoherence that has reached intergalactic proportions.

