‘For once, I’m with him’: Mark Hamill finally comes clean about the one thing he and Donald Trump have in common

If you’ve followed Mark Hamill on X long enough, you’ll know that the Star Wars actor isn’t particularly fond of former president Donald Trump (and that’s putting it mildly).

From gleefully celebrating Trump’s convictions to plainly stating his affinity for Joe Biden instead, Luke Skywalker himself has also seemed to veer against anything Trump-related, at least until recently. Hamill appeared to find common ground with his longtime nemesis during the Republican National Convention this week, and this meeting of the minds stems from when Trump appeared to fall asleep (he’s apparently a very sleepy guy).

In case you missed it, internet discourse was set alight when images of the former president seemingly nodding off on the first night of the convention in Milwaukee. Reuters have quickly confirmed that Trump was closing his eyes as part of the moment of prayer held in honor of those affected by the assassination attempt at his rally the day prior, but that didn’t stop Hamill from poking fun.

Taking to X on July 17, the actor shared an image of a closed-eyed Trump alongside one of himself in a deep slumber on a red couch. It’s classic meme-making, which perhaps should be expected from a man with a noted history of social media literacy. In a message of unity on par with when a Jedi achieves a state of Oneness, Hamill accompanied the pictures with the caption: “For once, I’m with him.”

While it seemed more likely for hell to freeze over before Hamill and Trump reached any kind of common ground, the post predictably injured more division (we simply can’t have peace). Some took the joke as it was intended, declaring “I f***ing love you Mark”, but legions of others flocked to the comments to reiterate that Trump was, in fact, praying. They used terms like “waste of space” and “cartoon villain”, displaying the exact kind of reaction Hamill was likely intending to provoke.

