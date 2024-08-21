‘Our long, harrowing, National Orange Nightmare is nearly over’: Mark Hamill celebrates DNC euphoria with a BTS look at enormous, electric turnout

Attention, everybody! Luke Skywalker has landed at the Democratic National Convention! I repeat, the Jedi Master has landed at the DNC!

Mark Hamill, has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the four-day event, which is currently taking place in Chicago and is engendering a level of positive buzz that It Ends With Us could only hope for.

Hamill has long shown his support for the Biden-Harris administration and even appeared at a White House Press briefing in May, took to social media today to document his DNC attendance. The actor shared three images from inside the convention, showing the packed and electric crowds (which will probably be refuted by you know who) and snaps of President Joe Biden and Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris.

Harris and Biden were two of the headlining speakers on the day of Hamill’s attendance, with Hillary Clinton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also taking to the stage. Clearly giddy from all that star power (Democratic A-listers, if you will), Hamill offered his boots-on-the-ground perspective with a post on X.

A sense of euphoria sets in as we begin to realize our long, harrowing, National Orange Nightmare is nearly over! 🍊😩🙏 pic.twitter.com/9GQ2AXSB03 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 20, 2024

“A sense of euphoria sets in as we begin to realize our long, harrowing, National Orange Nightmare is nearly over,” the actor wrote alongside the images.

What is the orange nightmare he is referring to, you might ask? Perhaps a shortage in the fruit that we weren’t aware of yet? Or maybe Hamill did that nightmarish thing where the orange rind juices accidentally spritz in your eyes? No, it’s a pretty safe bet Hamill is referring to the perpetually bronzed Donald Trump, who has long been the Darth Vader to his Luke Skywalker.

Hamill appears to be rubbing salt in the Trump wound, since the electrifying energy of the DNC is surely depleting the former president’s campaign with its not-so subtle jabs and 50,000-strong turnout. Earlier this week, the actor even appeared in a video with the head of the DNC, Jaime Harrison, in which he confidently told MAGA supporters to “go Force yourself.”

My message to Jaime Harrison: The Force is strong with #HarrisWalz & the Democratic Party. 👍



My message to MAGA: Go FORCE Yourself. 👎 pic.twitter.com/YQeLoIab70 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 19, 2024

Of course, Hamill has long been on the frontlines of working to ensure that the NON (National Orange Nightmare) becomes a distant memory, having reminded us of Trump’s penchant for lies, criticized Project 2025, and joined the chorus of celebrities who’ve thrown their support behind Harris.

Some of those famous faces have also appeared at the DNC alongside Hamill, with Sean Astin, Spike Lee and Stephen Colbert all spotted at the convention over the last few days. Meanwhile, the RNC got Kid Rock, Hulk Hogan and Amber Rose, so bully for them!

