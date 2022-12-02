Alex Jones files for bankruptcy one day after interview with Kanye West

Shock jock Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy a day after airing his controversial interview with antisemite Kanye West.

According to the Associated Press, Jones is seeking financial relief from the $1.5 billion the courts have ordered him to pay to the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

For years, Jones broadcast far-flung conspiracy theories about the school massacre, claiming that the families of the children we involved in a death hoax.

Jones’s latest petition follows the bankruptcy filing in July for Free Speech Systems, the parent company of Jones’s propaganda platform Infowars.

During his appearance on Jones’ show, West declared his love of mass murderer Hitler and Nazis. Hopefully, today’s news will be sobering for the embattled rapper as West’s life seems to be on a similar trajectory to Jones’s. Both have gone through acrimonious divorces and seen their business empires crumble due to their arrogance and greed for gain.

This story is developing.