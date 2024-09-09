‘Your head is somehow wider than your hips’: Marjorie Taylor Greene put on a little red dress and was immediately compared to a Trump-ignored traffic cone

“When they go low, we go high.” That’s what Michelle Obama memorably said back in 2016. And yet so much has happened in the past eight years that taking the high road has become so impossible, maybe even irresponsible, that Obama herself has decided to hit Donald Trump and his team below the belt — just see her blistering comments at last month’s DNC.

Democrat supporters have embraced this seeming unofficial policy change with gusto, of course, so when jingoistic Jessica Rabbit wannabe Marjorie Taylor Greene shared pics of herself wearing a little red dress on X, her critics let her have it. No, I mean, they really let her have it. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), you truly are in an inspiration.

It all started when Greene shared a snap of herself attending the “beautiful Take Flight Gala 2024” at the Lone Star Flight Museum in Houston on Sunday, Sep. 8. “I LOVE TEXAS,” MTG gushed… But her enchanting evening spent among planes no doubt crashed down to Earth when she glanced at the replies to her tweet.

Amazing night at the Lone Star Flight Museum in Houston Texas for the beautiful Take Flight Gala 2024!



I LOVE TEXAS. pic.twitter.com/zyEyS4Zhva — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 7, 2024

The last time MTG dressed like she was trying to attract a bull it did not go well, as one commenter was all too quick to remind her: “Ha! Reminds me of the same dress you were wearing when Trump ignored you thinking you were an air traffic cone!”

.@mtgreenee Ha! Reminds me of the same dress you were wearing when Trump ignored you thinking you were an air traffic cone! pic.twitter.com/IZN2ofjCka — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) September 7, 2024

“Your head is somehow wider than your hips,” reads another savage response. To be fair, Marj does have a serious health condition that makes her cranium swell up. Her head is full of nothing but hot air.

Your head is somehow wider than your hips. — Wolf & Jokers Inc (@BlackWolfDNA) September 8, 2024

Wait, has MTG been borrowing Trump’s KFC gravy concealer?

Why does she always look like she needs hosing down in the garden before letting her enter the house? — Thomas O. Falk (@topfalk) September 7, 2024

Sometimes the shortest insults cut the deepest.

Dress doesn’t fit you. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) September 7, 2024

OK, but someone really needs to check Marj is still breathing after this merciless reference to that time she cheated on her husband with her gym instructor.

Well, it's not the gym floor, but I'm sure you'll make it work. — 🇺🇸Elmo’s Deep State Coup🏳️‍🌈 (@DeepStateCoup) September 7, 2024

I mean, someone had to say it.

Bleach blonde bad built butch body 🤢🤢 — Mike (@MikeRunsMiles) September 7, 2024

Others, however, were more concerned by where Marjorie was wearing her little red dress not the dress itself. Like one scathing comment said, “Good to see you’re meeting with your constituents in your district during the recess like most other representatives do.”

Good to see you're meeting with your constituents in your district during the recess like most other representatives do. — New Yorker 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🟦🥀🌻 (@ThomB01) September 7, 2024

Also, why exactly is Greene sucking up to Texas when she really should be doing all she can to prove that she is actually dedicated to her Georgia constituents, when all the evidence lately has suggested she couldn’t care less about them?

Which is it? Do you love Texas but only show affection for Georgia when you're there representing the peons of your district? Is that how you really see them? — Roxane L Gibson #VoteBlue (@RoxaneLGibson1) September 7, 2024

I know, it may lose Trump’s opponents the moral high ground to attack his MAGA minions’ personal appearances, and you could argue that it’s unnecessary given that there’s so many other things that we can criticize them for — in Marjorie’s case, for example, literally every tweet she ever posts, each of which manages to land slap bang in the center of the inane/offensive Venn diagram. And yet, as Michelle Obama seems to have observed, maybe going higher gets you nowhere when your opponents are so low you’re just flying right over their heads. Obi-Wan took the high ground, but Darth Vader still ruled the galaxy… Until the Rebels struck back.

