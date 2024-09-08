Image Credit: Disney
Donald Trump rules
Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Politics
News

‘We’d love to see you come as you are’: With one deep line, Donald Trump manages to trigger a wave of acceptance from his haters

The irony was lost on no one.
Apeksha Bagchi
  and 
Jon Silman
|

Published: Sep 8, 2024 11:22 am

There’s been a lot of talk about just exactly how the debate between former President Donald Trump and presidential candidate Kamala Harris is going to go. There’s been back and forth about all kinds of things, from whether microphones will be on during breaks to which moderators will be used. Recently, Trump took to social media to impose even more “rules,” and boy were people ready to ridicule.

In a message posted early morning on Truth Social, Trump declared that “no boxes or artificial lifts” would be allowed during the debate. This of course is meant to put Harris, who is 5’4’, at a potential disadvantage. Harris herself has claimed that she “always” wears heels and in that case, she gets up to 5’7’.

Trump’s height has been reported to be between 6’2″ and 6’3,” but whether we focus on his penchant for lying about his non-existent merits or the countless pictures of him standing next to people who should look shorter than him instead towering over him, even believing his height isn’t possible. 

The message continued with Trump calling his opponent “Comrade Kamala Harris” and then bringing up a debate with “former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg” and how he was not allowed a “lift” because “it would be a form of cheating.”

“… and the Democrats cheat enough,” he said, ending his nonsensical rant with the proclamation “You are who you are, it was determined!” The irony was not lost on anyone, so they decided to show Trump the floodgates of truth he may throw open if he demands authenticity and self-acceptance from others.

Quid pro quo, Mr. Trump, quid pro quo.

Right. Is Trump ready to present the real him, leave that KFC gravy in the bowl instead of smearing it on his face, and let the world see his real face? For a man who is supremely focused on his presumed hotness, loves to belt out praises about his looks, and brazenly defends his officially documented crimes, even imagining him baring his pale, saggy truth to the world is unimaginable.

A user named Gaby took it one step further and said in addition to the diaper there should also be “NO farting.” That one might be a little harder for the orange one to uphold or well, hold in. Graphic details of this particular shortcoming of his were revealed in abundance during his trials where he was found farting and dozing off while making the mere act of breathing impossible for those unlucky enough to sit close to him.

Of course, when the topic is about maintaining fake appearances and it is Dear Old Donny demanding what is real, the discussion had to veer towards Melania Trump, the many many times she has been recorded outright rejecting her husband’s presence, and how she has been majorly missing from his presidential campaign, giving air to loud whispers that their marriage is a sham and secretly she can’t stand him.

And talking about the lifts he is so boldly prohibiting…

Though Trump would vehemently deny it, it is widely rumored that the man isn’t as tall as he claims to be and actually wears lifts in his shoes to project a taller stature. These very lifts seemingly fell out of his shoes that flew off when secret service agents slammed into him to protect the former POTUS after the assassination attempt against him. Is Trump ready to look like a tiny orange jar of Cheeto dust because America is ready to bet that Harris would have no qualms showing him who is the real winner even when she is not 5’7′?

