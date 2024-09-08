‘HE. IS. STILL. SAYING. THIS?’: Reality refuses to bow down as Donald Trump’s parallel universe woes about his hypothetical ‘Jimmy’ strikes up a singular ire

During his time as a politician, Donald Trump has spun some of the most despicable rhetoric imaginable. Trump is a habitual liar, and his use of absolutes to spin his lies makes him a dangerous man.

Some examples of the orange madman’s falsehoods include saying 50,000 missing vote ballots were found in a river (per CNN), saying that 99% of the 40 million COVID cases tested were “totally harmless” (per Trump Whitehouse), and claiming there was “zero threat” during the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2001.

However, one of his most nefarious lies is undoubtedly the one that suggests children can go to school and secretly be sent for gender-affirming surgery without parental consent. It’s utter nonsense, but it’s a lie he’s been passing off as true for some time, with no signs of him stopping. For the record, as per CNN, Trump’s own campaign could find no evidence of this ever happening anywhere in America, unless the GOP candidate is a supervillain with access to parallel universes.

He recently doubled down on the bogus claim at a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Sep. 7. At the event, Trump said, “Can you imagine you’re a parent and your son leaves the house and you say, ‘Jimmy, I love you so much. Go have a good day in school and your son comes back with a brutal operation.'”

Trump: Can you imagine you're a parent and your son leaves the house and you say, Jimmy, I love you so much. Go have a good day in school and your son comes back with a brutal operation. pic.twitter.com/ChmwpavFAH — Acyn (@Acyn) September 7, 2024

Not only does the claim remain absolutely absurd, but it is now cruelly insulting in the wake of the Georgia school shooting where children died and got injured after 14-year-old Colt Gray opened fire on them. Trump still sticking to his heinous lie while refusing to acknowledge how parents of the deceased children will see their kids again because Republicans like the former president have made it possible for anyone to have easy gun access.

One person wrote, “What is this man even talking about? He’s nonsensical today,” while another said, “HE. IS. STILL SAYING. THIS? Does no one care enough to tell him how dangerous his lies are?!?!?!”

Others pointed out that the one thing parents should be worried about when sending their children to school in today’s America is them becoming targets of mass shooters. Several had their say on the matter, with one writing, “Like being shot because of Republican gun policies,” another saying, “Yeah, sex changes are definitely not happening in schools but mass shootings very much are, and those are literally deadly. Weird how he’s not worried about that,” and someone else commenting, “Or doesn’t come home because of a school shooting — as Trump stands behind bulletproof glass.”

What makes his unhinged claim even more bonkers is how the MAGA will just “eat up” his words, embracing it as the ultimate truth without bothering to lift a finger to fact-check it once.

Trump is 'worried' about gender reassignment surgery taking place at school (What TF planet does he think his followers live on? Does he really believe they're that dumb?) – but doesn't give a damn about the epidemic of mass-murder shootings in our schools? Stop sane-washing this… — DrJackBrown 🌊 (@DrGJackBrown) September 7, 2024

Of course, some idiots were replying to the clip, believing Trump and lamenting that “this is happening too.” No, no, it’s not.

Surely it’s only a matter of time before Trump’s lies come back to bite him on the butt? Surely even his followers can’t continue to believe every nonsensical claim is true just because it came from his horrible mouth? We can and to some extent, it is working, but expecting his brainwashed supporters to come to their senses at once is unlikely at this point. Those MAGA cultists are in far too deep.

