While Vice President Kamala Harris is promising to win women their rights back and guaranteeing an America free of gun violence, Donald Trump is truly getting ready to beat his opponent with ways that will pre-decide his fate in the upcoming presidential election in November.

From the upcoming debate with the Democrat candidate to fine-tuning the attitude of voters towards him in the next few weeks, Trump has got it all covered with the same finesse he applies the moldy gravy foundation to his pale reality.

Trump has already sealed the deal on his Kamala Harris debate

After trying and failing to wiggle out of it, the former president is set to face off against Harris in a few days on ABC. The channel being the antithesis of Fox has pushed Trump to make sure that his followers know the biggest “truth” in advance — that the debate will be rigged, with ABC, Harris, and her friends all making him their helpless target.

He’s laying the groundwork for weaseling out of it. — TherealRonin #AbortionIsAWomansRight (@ACTIdgit) September 6, 2024

He bested Joe Biden with his rapid-fire baseless comments and jumping from one topic to another, effectively covering up his inability to make sense. But his incoherence and dwindling brain power won’t be able to pull the feat a second time, especially not with Harris on alert about his tricks. So, like any scared but ambitious competitor, he is setting the scene to be the ultimate victim, ready to whine Harris’ victory out of loss.

Giving 53% of voters of America his honesty

Unlike anyone who defends themselves against accusations by claiming they would never do anything like it, Trump is out there, proudly implying that he chooses women to assault. Yep, in a recent press conference in New York, the man went into creepy details of an alleged assault allegation, only to top it off by boasting that he couldn’t have assaulted the woman since “she was not my type.”

Trump on a woman who accused him of sexual assault: “She would not have been the chosen one” pic.twitter.com/NWHpKR8aCZ — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 6, 2024

Putting his “genius” to deal with Republicans ditching him

The ever-growing list of Republicans betraying their Orange Overlord and choosing to vote for Harris recently added a new name to its ranks – the lifelong Republican and former Vice-President of America, Dick Cheney. So, obviously, America’s ultimate brainiac chose to manage his overwhelming emotions over the abandonment with the flair he exhibited in his posts about the judges overseeing his civil and criminal trials.

Sticking to his meticulously planned plots…

…even though they are no longer relevant.

Crafting his own niche in the land of human interactions, Trump is now doing his best to make his audience feel a part of his decisions, like when he was in North Carolina, he urged the crowd to join in picking insults for Biden. Yes, even though the current president is no longer his opponent, Trump can’t help but be worried about what Biden can and can not pull out of the sand on a beach.

Trump is now polling his audience in North Carolina about which insult he should use against Biden, who he's no longer running against pic.twitter.com/f4jXWPeEkn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 6, 2024

And Trump’s hard work is already bearing fruit! After alienating Republicans who once swore by him, he is now successfully reinstating sanity in his MAGA crowd.

Reporter: Who will you vote for?



Voter: Kamala Harris



Reporter: Were you Democrats before?



Voter: I’m a Republican



Reporter: Why are you voting the other way?



Voter: Because she behaves more like a human pic.twitter.com/Va5OAicObz — Acyn (@Acyn) September 7, 2024

It’s clear, isn’t it? Trump is not ready to give Harris the smallest chance of winning if the competition is to check who is the most disgusting, vile creature only capable of lying and making excuses. And knowing Harris, she is not even contesting to win this one.

