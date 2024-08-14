‘You child-eating bridge troll’: Yes, Marjorie Taylor Greene is blaming Kamala Harris for fentanyl deaths in her own Georgia district

Like the B-grade Big Brother house villain that she is, Marjorie Taylor Greene sets her sights on a fresh target to bully on a near-weekly basis. It might be a Democrat — like President Biden — or even a member of her own team — like Speaker Mike Johnson — but, whoever it is, once they’re in Marj’s crosshairs, they should be prepared to find themselves blamed for everything from derailing American values to killing Bambi’s mom.

The latest lucky recipient of MTG’s bile happens to be Vice President Kamala Harris, for reasons that hardly need to be stated. It’s no surprise that Taylor Greene is suddenly threatened enough by the presidential candidate’s early success to spew vitriolic lies about her on X. She must be feeling really threatened, too, as she’s pulled out a real doozy of a bare-faced fib this time ⏤ specifically, blaming the VP for rising fentanyl deaths in the very district Taylor Greene represents.

“In counties throughout GA’s 14th District, fentanyl deaths between 2019 and 2022 have increased by over 350%. 300 Americans are killed every day by the fentanyl being smuggled across our Southern border,” MTG claimed in a tweet, alongside a video of herself discussing the matter in the House. “When will Kamala Harris do her job and secure the border to end the death and destruction?”

Needless to say, there are so many faults with Marjorie’s rambling reasoning that it’s hard to know where to start. Oh, wait, I know — how about with the fact that, for the first two years she mentions, Donald Trump was president and not Joe Biden.

Donald was President in 2019 and 2020. 🤣 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) August 14, 2024

By attempting to lay all the blame for border control problems at Kamala’s door, MTG is simply parroting Trump’s recent attempts to label his rival the “failed border tsar,” as Harris is known to have been assigned to deal with the immigration crisis back when Biden’s presidency began. However, the big problem with Trump and Taylor Greene’s blame game is that Harris’ job was never to buckle down on border control but, as per Ricardo Zuniga (former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State of Western Hemisphere Affairs), “It was about tackling migration at its source” and investigating the “root causes.”

As tweeter @4HumanUnity eloquently said, “Your misleading nonsense does nothing to solve the problem. Instead, it reveals a shameful willingness to ignore the real efforts being made to protect American lives. It’s time to stop the scapegoating and start working on real solutions but first we need to vote out these Trump First, America Last, do-nothing attention seekers out of our House.”

.@RepMTG Your baseless accusations against Vice President Kamala Harris are not only misleading but deliberate lies. Let's be clear:



The Biden-Harris administration has aggressively tackled the fentanyl crisis, far more effectively than the previous administration. Under their… pic.twitter.com/2hK66KGWOi — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) August 14, 2024

Or, to put it another way, “When will you get your story straight, you child-eating bridge troll?”

But I thought it was Biden's job? When will you get your story straight, you child-eating bridge troll? 👶🏼👩🏼‍🍳🌉🧌 — Nay-Nay (@Naywa2022) August 14, 2024

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s flagrant falsities may be frustrating, but it is possible to see her desperate denigration of Harris as a positive. Clearly, the strength of the Harris campaign so far is really getting under Team Trump’s skin. The joke of a Georgian congresswoman has always tried to come after those with more power and perspicacity than her, so — in the nicest way possible — long may her Harris hate continue. At least another four years would do the trick.

