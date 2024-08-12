‘Scribblings on the walls of a cell at an insane asylum’: Playground bully Donald Trump clings to his lies for dear life as Kamala’s campaign catches fire

When the news broke that Joe Biden was stepping down as the 2024 Democratic nominee for president, plenty of Americans were wracked with a sense of impending doom. However, Kamala Harris and her team quickly swept that fear aside, showcasing authentic people with normal ambitions and the know-how to achieve them.

But not everyone is feeling secure under Momala and her running mate, Tim Walz. No, Donald Trump and his many peons over in MAGA land appear to feel incredibly out of place now that Biden is out of the picture, and all one needs to prove it is Trump’s increasingly unhinged Truth Social posts.

He is completely melting down tonight. Truth Social right now looks like the scribblings on the walls of a cell at an insane asylum.



“Low self esteem leakers” means someone is about to be fired. pic.twitter.com/OAcdz3dWOZ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 11, 2024

Seriously, someone needs to explain to the near octogenarian that block text does not make one look particularly stable, especially when it’s got exactly zero correct punctuation and random all-caps words. Phrases like “leading in all of the REAL Polls” smooshed in between a run-on sentence so intense a fourth grader would be nervous don’t exactly inspire notions of sanity.

The mood of this is seriously: pic.twitter.com/y26eVrJoMX — 🌻🌻 Laurie Brookins 🌻🌻 (@StyleWriterNYC) August 11, 2024

Tell me, Donny: are the real polls in the room with us right now? Or is this like my middle school boyfriend who “lived in Canada” so no one could ever meet him? Like most of Twitter, we’ll assume the latter, considering most polls are showing Harris’ lead accelerating. Swing states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan are moving toward Harris’ campaign according to multiple sources, though there is still no clear leader in the race.

Even with no clear leader, the Harris Campaign’s momentum should leave Republicans quaking in their boots. Though it’s never a good look for a leader like Trump to appear so hysterical and emotional.

Stop it bruh! Control yourself. You are spiraling down the drain Donald. — Make it Stop – Liberty and Justice for All 🌊🌊🌊 (@mcarr2021) August 12, 2024

Twitter users quickly advised friends of the former president to go check on him, noting the clear mental spiral he appears to have been trapped in ever since Harris entered the race. Others wondered where the former First Lady was and why she wasn’t helping him avoid a public meltdown before remembering that Melania Trump actually despises her husband.

Why isn't Melania doing something about Trump, if she really loved him…



Oh, nevermind. pic.twitter.com/Hk4B8QabNl — Sterling (@GreenShades9) August 11, 2024

Trump also claimed that 2024 was his “best campaign yet” and that there was more “enthusiasm and spirit” in the party than in previous years, despite his campaign’s refusal to actually, well, campaign. As Harris and Walz travel across the U.S., Trump’s own running mate, JD Vance, has been left to flounder alone, following the Harris campaign like a lost puppy.

But it really wasn’t the madness ladening the words of Trump’s latest rant that had users flummoxed. Rather, it was the absolutely absurd way it was written.

Among a million other things, I am really weary of his fucking run-on sentences — NSBill (@Bill_nsb) August 11, 2024

Now we know why Republicans are going all out in their war against the public education system. As long as no one knows where commas or periods are meant to be used, Trump can never reveal how “low IQ” he actually is.

There are 58 words and 8 commas in Trump's first sentence.

That's very weird. — Chessplaya (@Chessplaya3) August 12, 2024

But many users zeroed in on one phrase specifically: “My team is doing a great job despite the constant 8-year obstacle of dealing with the Fake News and low esteem leakers.” Users believe the shout-out all but confirms the leaks that started proliferating the internet over the weekend that Iranian hackers allegedly managed to catch a high-ranking official in the president’s team sometime in June.

“Low esteem leakers” is his way of saying that staffers aren’t fawning and propping up his pathetically low self esteem. — PPT@MJP (@MJPalermo10) August 12, 2024

Politico began receiving documents – 271 pages that mostly detailed JD Vance’s “POTENTIAL VULNERABILITIES” – in late July. The reports were verified by a member of the Trump Organization, who wished to remain anonymous. Of course, plenty of MAGA supporters emerged from the woodwork to defend their Cheeto-in-chief. They defended his words and actions with their usual vehemence, insisting that anything anti-Trump was “Commie Propaganda.”

And he’s totally fucking with all of you lunatics.



It’s 🍿 — Will’em Wayback Machine (@WorldWideEast) August 12, 2024

Others, per usual, insisted that Trump is playing a game of 3D chess, saying Democrats are too “low IQ” to guess his game, or that the post wasn’t real. The dissent was few and far between, however, indicating that more and more folks might be migrating away from the unhinged former president.

As MAGAs continue to implode, relying on imagery of the Titanic at rallies as if Trump is some glorious captain content on going down with his ship, his uptick in rant production gives outsiders a very different view. Just like the Titanic, Trump’s campaign has cut corners and hurt people. Just like the Titanic, it’s human error that is sinking the ship. And just like the Titanic, his presidency is seen as a tragedy, one many Americans will endeavor not to make in the future.

