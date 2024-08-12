‘Trump fatigue is real’: The empty seats at this Donald Trump rally make it clear why the former Cheeto-in-chief is imploding bigly

The campaign to secure Donald Trump another term as president is floundering — if you need proof, just take a look at footage of his recent rallies.

Back in 2016, Trump’s boastful claims about stacked rallies and impossible crowds were at least akin to true, but these days, that’s nothing more than another bald-faced lie. His once-impassioned supporter base is slowly dwindling, as even former die-hard supporters see the writing on the wall and ditch the convicted felon for more electable candidates.

That trend is clearly starting to get under Trump’s skin. The floundering 78-year-old made false claims over the weekend that images from Kamala Harris rallies have been AI-generated, but perhaps the truth is far simpler — his base has grown weary of his redundant antics. Maybe he could use some AI intervention of his own.

A clip of one such recent Trump appearance underlined the presidential candidate’s diminishing supporter base, showcasing the empty seats that have become the norm for the Trump/Vance campaign. Even as Trump continues to brag about his massive popularity, video and photographic evidence show the truth of the matter, and it spells trouble for Trump.

Trump fatigue is real.



The high school bully tactic favored by the Trump camp gets less popular by the day, and — as X’s Republicans against Trump account aptly pointed out — “Trump fatigue” is becoming very, very “real.”

Even Trump seems to be getting tired of the same old schtick. Slouched shoulders, half-hearted claps, a determination not to look at the empty seats in the stadium — he has nothing of substance to offer, and his base is picking up on that. All he has are the same boastful, braggadocios tactics that got him elected the first time around, but when tested against a starkly popular candidate with real energy behind them like Harris, its feeble roots are exposed. As a result, the Trump campaign is truly spiraling, and it’s having a notably negative effect on the Orange man.

All those once-impassioned Trump supporters are starting to see the man behind the bluster — and it’s not a pretty sight. Instead of the capable, experienced, poised option presented by the left, the right is faced with an angry, attention-seeking old man who’s more focused on validation than policy. He flies around the country trumpeting lies in exchange for applause, and somehow still expects us to thank him for his service.

