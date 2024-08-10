‘Donald Trump has finally committed to debating me’: Kamala Harris shares her 5-word reaction to the impending face-off with her 2024 rival

After a lot of back and forth, Donald Trump has finally agreed to a live debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Democratic candidate can barely wait.

The journey to securing this debate has been anything but smooth. Trump had initially backed out of the ABC-hosted debate scheduled for Sept. 10, citing various grievances with the network. However, after realizing Harris’ popularity was soaring, the former President recommitted to the debate during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump’s decision came after Harris consistently expressed her willingness to debate, even challenging him to “say it to my face” if he had anything to say about her. Of course, the Orange Man couldn’t survive his MAGA followers thinking of him as a coward, regardless of the fact he is one. So, now, everyone is counting the days until Sept. 10 to watch Trump shaming himself on live television.

Kamala Harris is unsurprisingly confident about her debate with Donald Trump

I hear that Donald Trump has finally committed to debating me on September 10.



I look forward to it. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 8, 2024

After Trump’s change of heart, Harris posted a tweet that quickly gained traction across various social media platforms. The vice president’s message was short, sweet, and undeniably sassy. With five words, “I look forward to it,” Harris set the tone for what Trump will find on the fated day. Harris’s tweet not only confirms her participation but also signals her readiness to engage in what promises to be a high-stakes verbal sparring match.

Harris is known for her sharp prosecutorial skills, which she honed during her time as California’s Attorney General. Trump, on the other hand, constantly makes an effort to control the media narrative and radicalize MAGA followers by spitting “alternative facts.” A face-to-face debate won’t allow the Orange Man to lie through his teeth, which is why he tried to avoid it in the first place. Since Trump’s lies have been getting out of hand, it’s going to be fun to watch him ignore questions when confronted by someone who has her facts straight.

The upcoming debate between Harris and Trump is poised to be a historic event. It will mark the first time a woman of color takes the presidential debate stage as a major party nominee, facing off against a former president seeking to reclaim his office. It will be a historical event capable of shaping the future of the nation, giving Harris the opportunity to keep increasing her vote intentions and showing Republicans that they best follow their party members and abandon ship before it sinks.

