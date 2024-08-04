Is Kamala Harris predicted to win the 2024 election over Donald Trump? The Rasmussen Poll, explained

With Kamala Harris being crowned the Democrats’ representative in the 2024 Presidential elections, early polls reveal Donald Trump is about to face another brutal defeat at the urns.

Recommended Videos

On August 2, 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris officially secured the Democratic presidential nomination. This milestone achievement makes Harris the first Black woman and the first Asian American to head a major-party ticket in a U.S. presidential election.

Since President Joe Biden has decided to drop out of this year’s election race, Harris’s campaign has shown significant momentum, particularly in fundraising efforts. In July 2024, her campaign raised an impressive $310 million, more than doubling the amount raised by her Republican opponent, Donald Trump. This substantial financial backing indicates strong support for Harris among Democratic donors and could give her a significant advantage in campaign resources as the election approaches.

Harris is already reaping the fruits of her blazing campaign, as political polls give her an obvious advantage over Trump.

The Rasmussen Poll results greatly favor Kamala Harris

The most recent Rasmussen Poll, conducted from July 29-31, 2024, among 3,000 registered voters, shows Vice President Kamala Harris leading with 47% support, compared to Donald Trump’s 42%. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., running as a third-party candidate, garnered 6% of the vote. This represents a significant shift from the poll conducted just a week earlier, from July 22-23, which showed Trump leading Harris by a narrow margin of 48% to 46%, with Kennedy at 2%.

It’s worth noting that the Rasmussen Poll has often been criticized for its political bias. Its results tend to inflate Republican voting intention compared to electoral results, which means the actual numbers may favor Harris even more.

Last poll from them was:@realDonaldTrump ➠ 48%@KamalaHarris ➠ 46%@RobertKennedyJr ➠ 2%



So, that marks a 7% swing towards Harris in just a little over a week. pic.twitter.com/ymLUo8l3mt — Politics 101.538 (@skywalkm) August 2, 2024

While the Rasmussen Poll offers intriguing insights into the Harris-Trump contest, it should not be viewed as a definitive predictor of the 2024 election outcome. As with all polling data, it represents a snapshot in time and should be considered alongside other factors, such as campaign strategies, economic conditions, and unforeseen events that may shape the political landscape in the months leading up to the election.

Furthermore, while Harris gathered more voters, Kennedy did his part stealing votes from Trump, according to the polls. That means his decision to remain in the race in the next months might shift results toward Harris or Trump. In short, the battle is far from over, and Harris needs to be smart about using the renovated Democratic energy to win the elections. Still, there’s reason to hope when even a Republican-leaning poll declares Harris as an early winner.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy