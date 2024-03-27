Recurring nightmare Marjorie Taylor Greene makes a new enemy as she hunkers down for World War 3

Is the rest of the GOP getting as sick of Marj as the rest of us?

Brace yourselves, people, as this is about to be an uncomfortable experience for all of us. Marjorie Taylor Greene, she of the “Jewish space lasers,” poor grasp of the English language, and rampant everything-ism, actually has an opinion that might you just agree with.

Of course, she has this opinion for totally opposite reasons, but still it remains unnerving to be anywhere near the vicinity of sharing a point of view with a woman who thinks the Nazis had a “gazpacho police.” In a startling turn of events, Marjorie has revealed that she, like most sane people out there, agrees that Mike Johnson is a terrible excuse for a Speaker of the House. Although, for MTG, it’s not because he’s a totally incompetent Trump toadie but because he’s… trying to start World War Three?

Greene has taken umbrage (not Umbridge, although, now I think about it, the Harry Potter villain is basically her fictional twin) with Johnson’s passing of the bipartisan $1.2 billion financial package, that will keep the government running for the rest of the fiscal year (until Sep. 30). Although many might criticize Johnson and the GOP for cranking Congress down to a crawl and leaving the nation in danger of a legislative shutdown, for Marj his greatest crime is apparently kowtowing to Democrats and “push[ing] us further toward the brink of World War 3!”

Rather than calling for peace, Mike Johnson sided with Chuck Schumer and the Democrats to push us further toward the brink of World War 3!



The uniparty minibus provides $300 million in funding for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.



We should be demanding peace, not… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 25, 2024

In classic MTG style, Greene’s claim that the package “provides $300 million in funding for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative” isn’t entirely correct. Military aid funding to Ukraine, as well as Taiwan and Israel, is actually part of another Senate-passed bill that the House of Representatives is currently sitting on. Nonetheless, Marjorie is out to get Johnson, even if it makes her unpopular in her own party.

Marjorie has filed a motion to give Johnson the boot due to how much she despises the funding package, which she also believes promotes trans “ideology.” That’s despite Johnson — who is as anti-LGBTQ as Greene — getting Republicans behind the bill because it bans U.S. embassies from flying Pride flags. According to MTG, Johnson has “betrayed our conference and [has] broken our rules.”

However, other Republicans are viewing Greene as the real traitor here. New York rep. Mike Lawler blasted her motion as “not only idiotic, but it actually does not do anything to advance the conservative movement.” Meanwhile, Louisiana rep. Clay Higgins — who, for some reason, counts Marj as a friend — denounced his pal’s decision in no uncertain terms. “It’s abhorrent to me and I oppose it,” he said.

We’re not sure about World War Three, but it certainly sounds like there’s a civil war brewing in the Republican party.