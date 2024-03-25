Happy Easter! Marjorie Taylor Greene is now declaring war with Mexico

They say there’s only a thin line between genius and stupidity, but in Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s (R-GA) case it’s more of a wide gulf.

Recommended Videos

If a genius is someone who can look at the world in an entirely unique way that inspires awe in others, then MTG is someone whose own scary, slanted worldview leaves the rest of us wondering if she’s actually on an entirely different planet. (Oh, and if there is another planet out there that, for someone reason, wants her, then feel free to abduct her anytime. Really, anytime).

The latest example of what I’m going to label “Marj-Vision” regards the congresswoman’s response to the President of Mexico’s proposal for how to stem immigration into the United States. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also known as AMLO, posited that the U.S. should commit $20 billion a year to lend aid to poor countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, lift sanctions on Venezuela, end the Cuban embargo, and legalize law-abiding Mexicans living in the U.S.

Rabid xenophobe Marjorie was never going to like such a proposal, but she’s really made a leap of logic worthy of Spider-Man this time. According to Taylor Greene, President Obrador has commenced war on the United States. Apparently, he just forgot to tell the rest of the world this, and must’ve just let MTG know in a private conversation, hoping that she would pass it along to the rest of us.

“The President of Mexico says they will keep invading our country until we pay the bribe” Taylor Greene squawked. “This is a war. He is basically saying either we meet his demands or the invasion continues.”

The President of Mexico says they will keep invading our country until we pay the bribe.



This is a war.



He is basically saying either we meet his demands or the invasion continues. https://t.co/fZ45OkI29K — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 25, 2024

Although many in the comments were on Team War — egregious example: “Mexico will be singing a different tune when President Trump takes over.” — others took Marjorie to task for descending to the level of online warmongering. “Why is everything about violence to you?” asked one X user who speaks for a lot of us. “You hate war then advocate for it… Hypocrite.” Yeah, that’s not the first time the word “hypocrite” has been thrown in Marj’s direction.

Why is everything about violence to you? You hate war then advocate for it…Hypocrite — Heather P 🇺🇸💙💛 (@aeroladyny) March 25, 2024

The prize for best reply, however, has to go to this one. “Marjorie. You think you can call for war? You couldn’t even call for ‘order’ in the House,” they wrote, while sharing the timeless clip of when MTG got laughed at by the entire House. Some people will bring this video back at any opportunity… and they deserve a medal for doing so.

Marjorie. You think you can call for war? You couldn’t even call for “order” in the House 🤣☠️ pic.twitter.com/b7QPqEifbe — Wren (@wrens_dens) March 25, 2024

If, and sorry for even entertaining this hypothetical, Trump does resume office, at least AMLO is prepared for him. Obrador revealed to CBS this week that the one time Trump tried to bring up the topic of “The Wall” during his presidency, he managed to shut the orange one down with one sentence.

“I told him, ‘I am going to send you, Mr. President, some videos of tunnels from Tijuana up to San Diego, that passed right under U.S. Customs,'” Obrador recalled. “He stayed quiet, and then he started laughing and told me ‘I can’t win with you.'”

As for good Christian woman Marjorie, it’s of course entirely on brand for her to try and whip up a war on the week leading up to Easter, a time of year that’s generally associated with a guy who was pretty big on peace. Maybe she should spend less time reading tweets from her social media echo chamber and give the Bible a(nother?) read instead.