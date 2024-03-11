Anyone else may have kept quiet after making a spectacle of themselves at the State of Union address and inspiring the best Joe Biden meme face ever thanks to turning up in her MAGA Halloween cosplay, but, oh no, not our Republican Congresswoman from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Despite President Biden doing as the heckling harpy demanded and saying the name Laken Riley during his speech, Greene has unsurprisingly found other alternate routes to attacking the POTUS further in the days since. Blasting Biden for arguably mispronouncing Riley’s first name — you interrupted him in the middle of his big speech, Marj, he’s allowed to be slightly wrongfooted — is a favorite tactic. Naturally, Biden addressing his culpability for using the term “illegal” instead of “undocumented” is also getting her goat, to employ a rather underrated Australian idiom.

“Shame!” Greene began, in her best impression of her beloved orange overlord, when addressing Biden’s comments on X. “Joe Biden apologized for calling Laken Riley’s murderer ILLEGAL and said he should have said ‘undocumented’ after I forced him to say her name, which he got wrong.” As tactful as ever, MTG then ended her thankfully brief (for her) tirade with an eye-rolling accusation. “Joe Biden is incredibly WEAK and is a slave to the globalists’ America last agenda,” she wrote.

Shame!



Joe Biden apologized for calling Laken Riley’s murderer ILLEGAL and said he should have said “undocumented” after I forced him to say her name, which he got wrong.



Joe Biden is incredibly WEAK and is a slave to the globalists’ America last agenda.https://t.co/ZvAfXoEHUy — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 10, 2024

For context, Greene was responding to an interview Biden gave to MSNBC in which he replied “yes” when asked if he “regretted” using the term “illegal.” Biden explained, “I shouldn’t have used ‘illegal,’ I should have said ‘undocumented.'” The President continued by stressing, “I’m not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect. They built the country. They’re the reason the economy is growing. We need to control the border, and [achieve] a more orderly flow, but I don’t share [Trump’s] view at all.”

Marjorie, who found the retraction “disgusting,” accused Biden of having “just apologized to the illegal alien animal who brutally murdered Laken Riley.”

Disgusting.



Joe Biden just apologized to the illegal alien animal who brutally murdered Laken Riley. pic.twitter.com/ofhIm3SZ6V — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 10, 2024

Obviously, if you give what Biden said even a cursory glance, it’s clear that he in no way apologized to José Antonio Ibarra, the Venezuelan individual who has been charged with Riley’s murder. So this is just another instance of Greene stretching and reforming the truth so much that she could clearly earn a killing as one of those people who makes balloon animals.

As X user Art Candee accurately summarized in a reply, “No, he didn’t. He apologized to people who were upset about him using the word “illegal.” Which you’re crying about.” As for Marj’s never-ending insistence that Biden said Riley’s name wrong, another commenter had a valid reason for that too. As Charlie Fox wrote, “I think you misheard him. The space lasers were really loud.” Greene’s continual politicizing of Riley’s tragic death is also angering people. “Marjorie, President Biden tried to give Riley a measure of respect while all you have done is use her name & tragic murder as self promotion.” responded Gail Dow. “You are shameful.”

In conclusion, if Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to switch careers from supposed senator to a kid’s entertainer who’s nifty with balloon animals then no one is going to stop her.