It’s hardly uncommon for world-renowned nincompoop Marjorie Taylor Greene to make a fool of herself in public, but rarely has she done so on quite the scale of March 7’s State of the Union address.

Displaying the typical level of professionalism from the woman the whole House laughed at upon saying the word “decorum,” MTG made a spectacle of herself during President Biden’s speech before Congress, his final one before November’s election. First of all, Marj looked like a totally normal person when she confronted Biden outside of the House chamber minutes before his address, decked out in a MAGA hat, and handed him a button that matched the slogan on her t-shirt: “Say Her Name.”

This, of course, refers to the tragic murder of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley by Jose Antonio Ibarra, who had entered the United States illegally from Venezuela. Republicans have subsequently hijacked Riley’s death as her name has become the rallying cry for calls to crack down on border control. MTG was clearly particularly pleased with herself after she gave Biden her button, gloating on X: “He refused to say her name. Instead he started his speech about Ukraine.”

There’s one version of the timeline where Greene stopped there and could’ve claimed some small victory, but as “restraint” isn’t a word that is in Marjorie’s vocabulary (neither is “indictable”) she did not stop there. In a shocking display, Greene yelled her way through Biden’s speech once the topic got onto border security, screaming “say her name!” repeatedly. Assuming the president would simply ignore her and carry on — like most of us do when she spews incessant bile on social media — instead the opposite happened.

In a rather jaw-dropping turn of events, Biden paused his speech and did indeed say her name. Even holding up the button MTG had given him earlier, Biden announced “Laken Riley” and then proceeded to address Riley’s parents, noting how he empathized with them due to being a father who has also lost children — Biden’s daughter was killed along with his first wife in a car crash in 1972 and his son, Beau, died of cancer in 2015.

Returning to his point regarding the bill he hopes to pass that would provide innovations to the U.S.’s outdated immigration laws, Biden turned MTG’s interruption around by putting the onus back on the Republicans: “I would respectfully suggest to my Republican friends, they owe it to the American people to get this bill done.”

Greene was no doubt attempting to cause a major ruckus here, but Biden managing to both answer her and stay on track with his speech must’ve left Marjorie feeling like Regina from Mean Girls (even though, let’s face it, we all know she’s more of a Karen — in more ways than one).

Immigration will no doubt continue to be a hotbed issue surrounding the election, which we know now will definitely be Biden vs. Trump Round Two, thanks to Nikki Haley pulling out of the Republican race. It’s hard to predict how everything will play out, but it doesn’t take a psychic to foretell that Marjorie Taylor Greene will only embarrass herself many more times by November.