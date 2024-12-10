Anyway, Mitch McConnell ate lunch today and then fell down and went boom!

Mitch McConnell reportedly went splat after falling on the ground following a recent Republican lunch meeting, in yet more proof that his political career is “going down.”

Recommended Videos

According to a spokesperson for McConnell, the longtime Republican leader received medical attention after the fall, in which he sustained a minor cut to the face and sprained his wrist. It’s not yet known whether any funny guys asked how his trip was after falling. While McConnell was spotted walking back to his office followed by a medical team, he has since “been cleared to resume his schedule,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

BREAKING: Mitch McConnell reportedly suffered a fall following Senate GOP lunch. pic.twitter.com/5bYO3pWLBW — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) December 10, 2024

Senate Republican Conference Chair John Barrasso, who hosted the lunch (which could’ve been catered by McDonalds, given its Republican attendance), was also seen escorting McConnell back to his office after the fall. Incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who is set to take over McConnell’s role in January, told reporters that McConnell was “fine” and was “in his office” after being attended to by a medical team.

I bet a small part of him wanted McConnell to at least have taken a brief medical leave, so he could’ve been one step closer to the Oompa Loompa, whom he has praised frequently. McConnell’s fall took place just before his weekly press conference, with The Hill reporting that multiple members of his staff rushed to his office from the lunch area to assess their boss’ condition. A wheelchair was reportedly brought to McConnell’s office, though I’m not quite sure how that would remedy a sprained wrist.

Remember when they "switched off" US Senator Mitch McConnell?



I do.



The woman on the left walked up, touched his hand and he froze.



Who's controlling our leaders?



LOST FREEDOM FILES # 1184 pic.twitter.com/FqFQlX2x82 — Matt Alexander (@RealMattA_) December 7, 2024

It’s the latest in a string of health incidents suffered by McConnell in recent times. Last year, the 82-year-old was seen freezing mid-sentence during a press conference on two occasions. Adopting a similar face to when I realize I have nothing in the fridge to prepare for dinner, McConnell’s first state of bewilderment lasted 28 seconds, and the second one (which occurred a month later) went for roughly 18 seconds. Combined, that’s around 50 seconds of pure confusion, like me when I discovered that Donald Trump won the election (ok, that lasted for longer than 50 seconds).

Before that, McConnell was forced to take medical leave for a few weeks in early-2023, after suffering a concussion and a minor rib fracture from yet another fall (is the man walking on stilts or something?). He had to stay in hospital for a brief period after that fall (we don’t know if anyone asked how his trip was), which occurred at a Washington dinner. At this rate, McConnell’s only safe mealtime is breakfast, but given his seeming clumsiness, I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a stumble involving a morning coffee and scrambled eggs in his future.

Rudy falls to the floor today at the RNC. pic.twitter.com/h5eke6XEXw — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 16, 2024

Even though there’s regrettably no footage of McConnell’s fall (I have a case of schadenfreude, sue me), some of his colleagues haven’t enjoyed such privacy. Earlier this year, Rudy Giuliani was seen stumbling into a row of chairs during the Republican National Convention, perhaps slipping on the gallons of bronzer that often perspires from his face, and before that, President Joe Biden fell multiple times while walking up the steps of Air Force One.

WATCH: President Joe Biden stumbles and falls up the stairs while boarding Air Force One pic.twitter.com/1m7tecpsxc — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 19, 2021

Both clips are so cartoonish that I can almost imagine circus music playing in the background as the old fellas land squarely on their buttocks. Thankfully there’s no cameras on me, since I’ve somehow already tripped over twice today and I’ve only been sitting behind a desk.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy