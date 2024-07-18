The Republican National Convention has given us no shortage of notable moments, from a catty encounter between Matt Gaetz and Kevin McCarthy to widespread speculation that Donald Trump had fallen asleep.

The subject of the latest story emerging from the convention, held at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, is none other than Rudy Giuliani. The former New York City mayor (and Borat 2 star) is no stranger to oft-hilarious blunders, and he endured yet another one on day two of the convention in Wisconsin.

In footage circulating on social media, Giuliani was seen taking a tumble while walking up an aisle in the main convention hall, suddenly falling sideways into a row of chairs before landing on the floor. What was the reason for the tumble and is the 80-year-old injured?

Why did Rudy Giuliani fall at the RNC, and did he break anything?

Rudy Giuliani is here at the Republican National Convention and tripped and fell on the floor.



He was helped up and seemed to be OK. He was holding an Osmo camera and continued filming once he was back on his feet.



📸 @johnpeytonpark pic.twitter.com/RNExRuCljL — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) July 16, 2024

It appears Giuliani’s fall was nothing other than an accident, at least according to his head of security. “[Giuliani] took a misstep and fell over,” Michael Ragusa said in a statement. After taking the tumble, Giuliani was seen being helped up by a passerby. It was reported that Giuliani was holding a camera at the time of the fall and continued filming once he stood back up.

Aside from the embarrassment, Giuliani appeared uninjured after the fall, seemingly no worse for wear once he regained his footing. “He was uninjured and unfazed by this incident,” Ragusa said.

Addressing the response to the fall, Ragusa went on to say “it is shameful that the left-wing media took this opportunity to try and dehumanize America’s greatest Mayor.”

