Netflix Celebrities All 'X' and Pearl' movies in order Unexpected duo stuns in new 'Deadpool & Wolverine' video
Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Rudy Giuliani, former personal lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, attends the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

Why did Rudy Giuliani fall at the RNC, and did he break anything?

The 80-year-old former Mayor was seen taking quite the tumble, but is he ok?
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 03:45 am

The Republican National Convention has given us no shortage of notable moments, from a catty encounter between Matt Gaetz and Kevin McCarthy to widespread speculation that Donald Trump had fallen asleep. 

Recommended Videos

The subject of the latest story emerging from the convention, held at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, is none other than Rudy Giuliani. The former New York City mayor (and Borat 2 star) is no stranger to oft-hilarious blunders, and he endured yet another one on day two of the convention in Wisconsin. 

In footage circulating on social media, Giuliani was seen taking a tumble while walking up an aisle in the main convention hall, suddenly falling sideways into a row of chairs before landing on the floor. What was the reason for the tumble and is the 80-year-old injured? 

Why did Rudy Giuliani fall at the RNC, and did he break anything?

It appears Giuliani’s fall was nothing other than an accident, at least according to his head of security. “[Giuliani] took a misstep and fell over,” Michael Ragusa said in a statement. After taking the tumble, Giuliani was seen being helped up by a passerby. It was reported that Giuliani was holding a camera at the time of the fall and continued filming once he stood back up. 

Aside from the embarrassment, Giuliani appeared uninjured after the fall, seemingly no worse for wear once he regained his footing. “He was uninjured and unfazed by this incident,” Ragusa said.

Addressing the response to the fall, Ragusa went on to say “it is shameful that the left-wing media took this opportunity to try and dehumanize America’s greatest Mayor.” 

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo is an entertainment news and freelance writer from Sydney, Australia. His hobbies include thinking what to answer whenever someone asks what his hobbies are.