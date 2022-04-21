Fans react to Rudy Giuliani being unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’
The unmasking of Rudy Giuliani on the seventh season of The Masked Singer has finally aired, after two months since it was revealed that the former New York City mayor was going to be a contestant.
Giuliani’s appearance in the show was controversial as it was reported that two of the show’s judges, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, walked off stage in protest against the politician’s appearance.
Now, after the official broadcast of the episode was aired on Fox, fans have reacted on social media to the politician’s appearance and the two judges leaving the set.
Fans for the show have come out on social media, showing support for Jeong walking out due to the negative views they have towards Giuliani.
Fans have also noticed that Robin Thicke didn’t leave the set and stayed alongside the other judges.
Some have criticized Jeong for leaving, saying that he should have made a fake smile and stayed on set rather than just walking off.
Giuliani served as the mayor of New York City and was part of former US President Donald Trump’s legal team in 2018. Giuliani’s time in politics was met with criticism and controversy due to allegations of corruption and violating lobbying laws.
In 2021, Giuliani’s law license was suspended due to false and misleading statements related to the 2020 Presidential election.
Giuliani’s casting on The Masked Singer was met with criticism since it was revealed back in February. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel said that Fox ‘should be ashamed’ for casting the former mayor on the show.
The seventh season of The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday night at 8/7C on Fox. You won’t have to see Giuliani any more.