You reap what you sow with Twitter’s new verification scheme, with Rudy Giuliani being the latest high-profile celebrity to be impersonated and parodied in one of the best pop-up accounts of the day on Twitter.

The man who brought you such classic hits as an Academy Award-worthy performance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference, and having oil seemingly ooze out of his face in every photo is back, baby! In parody form!

Giuliani is a hard person to parody given almost everything he says and does already feels like a joke, but one maverick Twitter user has finally used the Twitter Blue verification to wreak havoc. The classic hits of the account before it went the way of the dodo included thirsting over Nancy Pelosi, standing with Kanye West, and likening himself to a turtle.

The Helen Keller tweet is arguably the pick of the bunch, with it perfectly bordering on Dril tweet and an Alex Jones conspiracy theory. Fittingly, Dril’s level of sh*tposting crossed over into prophecy recently, with the mythic user predicting this entire monstrosity of an acquisition back in 2014.

The good news for Giuliani is none of the things the impersonator tweeted are as strange as things he’s said and done and is probably PR for him than being associated with Donald Trump. Some have seen the Twitter Blue verification scheme as having few upsides, but the ability to make fun of the absolute one percent of the world is truly worth paying $8 to a billionaire narcissist for.

Giuliani’s star turn in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.