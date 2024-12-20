What is an oligarchy, and is it Elon Musk’s goal to make sure the U.S. is turned into one?

Elon Musk has been cozying up to Donald Trump for months, and it’s finally paying off for the notorious billionaire.

Recommended Videos

Trump is happy to tolerate those who offer boundless loyalty to his brainless schemes, and he’s got more than enough room in his administration for anyone willing to buy their way in. This gives Musk two avenues into Trump’s inner circle, instantly making him the single most important person in Trump’s life. He easily beats out Melania and actual Vice President JD Vance for a spot plastered to Trump’s side, as Musk patiently awaits his moment to permanently reshape America.

That moment is coming, and coming fast. Jan. 20 is right around the corner, and when it arrives we’ll be stepping into a terrifying new era in American politics. Musk is just one of an incredibly wealthy lineup of Trump administration selections, and his ever-rising status in the Republican party paints a dire picture of our country’s future. With the recent suggestion that Musk could be elevated to the role of Speaker of the House of Representatives, it’s looking like democracy might be a thing of the past, with a whole new horrifying political system set to replace it.

What is an oligarchy?

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The United States was created, all those years ago, as a democracy. A system of government by the people, for the people, with aims to make everything as equal and even as possible. We never truly embraced that goal of equality, since this country was built on the backs of slaves, but certain sections of our government have been pursuing this noble dream for decades.

That may soon become an impossibility, if Donald Trump and Elon Musk get their way. The pair seem dead set on transforming the United States into an oligarchy, a damaging governmental direction that benefits a bare few. Or a plutocracy, more specifically, but let’s get into the former first.

An oligarchy is a system of government that is run by a small contingent of people, typically manipulated for selfish purposes. That’s blatantly true of the incoming Trump administration, which is stacked with the same influential people who maneuvered Trump into power. Once he’s in office, they’re relying on him to manipulate the government in their favor, netting them even more profit no matter what it does to the country as a whole.

That’s where the plutocracy comes in. In a situation in which “members of the ruling group are wealthy or exercise their power through their wealth,” you make the transition from oligarchy to plutocracy, and it’s clear as day that’s where the U.S. government is headed.

Donald Trump’s administration is set to be the wealthiest administration in world history. These people bought their way into those positions, leaning on Trump’s greed and selfishness to benefit themselves. Things are only escalating as his second term draws nearer, and ideas like Musk as Speaker are increasingly floated as genuine possibilities.

Should that come to pass, we’ll truly have left democracy behind. If Musk were to become Speaker — a terrifyingly possible avenue — he would be third in line for the presidency, all without having a single vote cast for him. That should not be possible in this country, and yet it is — which might just be the death knell of Lady Liberty.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy