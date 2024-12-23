Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s ‘lovers spat’ escalates as one toddler explains why the other isn’t even eligible to be president

Even if the Titanic hadn’t sunk, Rose and Jack would have still broken up eventually, because if something can break up star-crossed “lovers” Donald Trump and Elon Musk, then no love stories — real or fictional — stand a chance.

With a lot of support, love, and money (and alleged tampering) from Musk, Trump achieved what the saner America was certain he would never get (again) in this life — the seat of the president in the White House. But the behind-the-scenes seems to be telling a very different story, where the X owner is gleefully playing with the future of America by pretending to be a politician, and killing policies and decisions that would have aided in the country’s betterment, the latest being a government spending bill to augment the amount of cash for disaster relief and struggling farmers.

All this while Trump is busy throwing childish tantrums and showing his toddler fists to tick off even America’s staunchest allies. You can see why it is becoming more and more obvious who is pulling the strings, which has inevitably demoted Trump to the role of VP in the eyes of the public, while Musk is now “President Musk.”

Should a practical and mature leader be bothered by this? Maybe, but should he stamp his foot in anger for everyone to see and risk angering the one man who literally won him his golden ticket? Zero points for guessing as that’s exactly what the President-elect did.

Uh-oh, trouble in paradise?

The particular way dear old Trump chooses to needlessly clarify why he is “safe” from Musk — interesting choice of words, right? — is he actually afraid that the man will dethrone him?

Not that it is doing anything to stop the memes or the AI pictures of Trump doing Musk’s bidding.

Pegged as the richest person in the world and most influential man in the U.S., Elon Musk set Trump’s victory in stone by leaving no stone unturned. On his own, the twice-impeached politician would have drowned in the election thanks to his gazillion crimes, his status as a convicted felon, the verbal diarrhea he projectile vomits on the regular, and the brainless goons he keeps around himself.

It was Musk and his millions that propelled him into the spotlight. As per the Federal Election Commission, the billionaire spent, at the very least, $260 million on Trump to make sure he won. He created America PAC, a super political action committee, and gave it a total of $238 million to boost turnout in the prominent states. But it didn’t end there. He also provided massive financial aid to other organizations, which included heavy and often misleading advertising to change the negative clout Trump had attracted with his views on abortion.

Clearly, Musk went out of his way to put Donald Trump in the White House — he already knows he can’t run in the election, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be the one pulling the strings. And Mr. Trump, with the limited brain cells you possess, you might want to put your ego (the size of Macy’s Thanksgiving balloons) and understand it is not smart to speak ill of the very man who can demolish your empire with one post. He made you, don’t poke him to see if he can break you as well.

