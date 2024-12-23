Here’s what Donald Trump would look like as President Musk’s servants, doggie, and First Lady

Donald Trump may have won the election, but it’s becoming more and more clear that he won’t be the president come January 20th. It will be his handler, Elon Musk, pulling the strings because, let’s face it, we all know the tech billionaire is the one who’s really in control. If you want a clearer image of what this second Trump term will look like, you need not look any further than X, where people have been using AI to create some really beautiful works of art.

While Trump may have been using the world’s richest man as a means to an end, it’s become clear that Elon has taken control and is now the puppet master, dictating policies through childish tweets while Trump blindly follows his word. Welcome to the nightmare that is the world today. But hey, if that thought is bumming you out, remember, right now we’re still very much free to make humiliating posts that mock Mump (Musk-Trump).

Will we be able to do that for much longer? Who knows? As we sink further and further into a dystopian future, maybe we’ll see that right taken away, but for now we can still point and laugh and share humorous AI images, and so that is what we’re going to do. Mostly because it’s funny, but also because it’s definitely getting under Mump’s skin.

What might a Musk-Trump presidency look like

X is being flooded with hilariously weird AI generated images that accurately depict Trump’s new role as Musk’s puppet. While images generated by AI can suck sometimes, this is one of the few exceptions where it’s okay, and maybe even necessary to make use of it. Anyway, here are some of the best AI monstrosities being shared on Musk’s own site right now.

First up we have this amazing rendition of Trump as the first-lady. Warning: you may need to bleach your eyes after looking at this one, but imagining Donald Trump seeing this and flying into a fit of rage makes it worth it.

Donald Trump seen at Mar-a-Lago fully embracing his new role as Musk's First Lady.



Stunning. pic.twitter.com/kLUFZrvcWg — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) December 22, 2024

This one is a personal fave, it features Trump in the role of a servant bringing Musk a can of fizzy on a silver platter. Is this AI? Or is it real footage from the oval office? Who knows, I certainly wouldn’t be surprised if this is what ends up happening once Trump takes office.

We’ve got a few good ones of Donald as the court jester providing entertainment for his lord.

Here he’s doing his iconic Trump dance for Elon.

Oh the irony.

Best tweet that I have seen in a long time.🤣 pic.twitter.com/gXQS9TPhX3 — Aes🇺🇸 (@AesPolitics1) December 21, 2024

This one almost makes Trump loveable. Seriously, that dog is way too cute to be Donald. Of course, if Trump was a dog, he wouldn’t last long with Kristi Noem about.

This baby Trump image is apparently driving Donald and his MAGA minions crazy. Wouldn’t it be such a shame if it were shared and copied all over X?

This image is driving MAGA and Donald Trump CRAZY. It would be such a shame if you spread it everywhere… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kxnnnJgFQW — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 22, 2024

No words for this next one. It speaks for itself.

"Giddy up, fat boy, and take me to MY White House!" – President-elect Musk pic.twitter.com/9RDNKqpUs4 — PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) December 22, 2024

This last one is actually drawn by a real human cartoon artist, and perfectly encapsulates the Trump-Musk relationship. Elon is the shadow president, and while Trump is under the illusion he’s in charge.

Clearly, Donald has lost any shred of dignity he had left by entering into this shady relationship with Elon. I sincerely hope Mump sees every single one of these images. I hope it makes things weird, awkward, and uncomfortable between them. So much so that they break up and never speak to each other again.

