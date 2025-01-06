‘Doesn’t have what it takes’: Meddling Elon Musk turns his back on Nigel Farage, demands new leader for UK’s Reform party

Elon Musk is continuing to stretch his political muscles with his newfound interest in the UK. Recently, he’s been denouncing the country’s Prime Minister while throwing his support behind the controversial Reform Party, but now it seems he’s become dissatisfied with Reform leader Nigel Farage.

Posting to X, Musk wrote that “Farage doesn’t have what it takes,” and that the party “needs a new leader.” This is a far cry from his attitude towards the end of 2024 as the tech billionaire was reportedly considering making a donation of $100 million to the Reform party after meeting with Nigel Farage.

The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2025

Musk’s sudden condemnation of the controversial British politician seems to have come somewhat out of left field. But make no mistake, it’s not because Elon suddenly had a change of heart, or grew a conscience, oh no. It seems more like Farage simply isn’t unhinged enough for Musk to give him the time of day.

Elon Musk wants someone more extreme

Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images

It appears as though Musk might be hoping to see someone even worse take Farage’s place. He’s recently thrown his support behind Tommy Robinson, something which has caused division between Elon and Nigel. Farage has distanced himself from Robinson, who is currently serving 18 months in prison for contempt of court. Musk’s decision to drop Farage seemed to come as a surprise to the Reform leader, who responded in a post of his own.

Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree. My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles.”

Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is a prominent far-right activist who has often expressed anti-Islamic rhetoric. Elon has been calling for his release as, according to Farage, “He sees Robinson as one of these people that fought against the grooming gangs. But of course the truth is Tommy Robinson’s in prison not for that, but for contempt of court.”

The world’s richest man has been posting non-stop for the last 24 hours about British politics. He recently made a series of grossly misinformed posts accusing the UK government of covering up child exploitation and grooming. He’s gone as far as to say that current Prime Minister Keir Starmer should be in prison.

An inquiry into the exploitation of children in the town of Oldham was denied by safeguarding minister, Jess Phillips, who explained that it was for the local council “to decide to commission an inquiry into child sexual exploitation locally, rather than for the Government to intervene.” In fact, there have been a number of investigations into the matter, along with a national inquiry by Professor Alexis Jay in 2022.

However, not satisfied with how the UK is handling the case, Musk sees it as his place to step in, first by potentially donating a huge sum to Farage, and now by backing one of the most notoriously racist figures in the country. Of course, this shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering Elon has already helped one convicted felon rise to power in the US.

