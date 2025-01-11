‘Should we become Canada’s 11th province?’: Even as Canada’s bravery fights Palisades fire, brainwashed Americans remain Donald Trump’s puppets

As the Palisades wildfires blaze and California burns, the MAGA movement remained focused on the important things — denigrating Canada in a bizarre display of how not to treat one of your country’s closest geopolitical allies.

The wildfires have been destructive and violent, a perfect example of the ferocity of the natural world. People have been evacuated as homes — including plush celebrity pads — burn to the ground; fire and rescue workers snatch brief moments of rest only to be thrown right back into the chaos; while hundreds of prisoners are sent to fight fires.

The outpouring of support has been immense, with communities coming together to help support the displaced people and resources being pooled to help quell the fire. International aid from Canada has been a massive part of the response, with Canadian boots on the ground fighting fires on the front line. Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, characterized Canada’s response as “neighbours helping neighbors” in stark contrast to words from the MAGA menagerie.

Unfortunately, the great unwashed Trumpian masses took this as an opportunity to dunk on Canada, downplaying its independence and sovereignty. When one X user posted a heartfelt message praising the Canadian response, MAGAts responded in their droves to regurgitate Trump’s asinine suggestion that Canada be annexed to the USA.

Please stop insulting the intelligence, self determination and the freedom of Canadians.



Our amazing sisters and brothers up north are using these amphibious 'Super Scooper' airplanes from Quebec to pick up saltwater from the Santa Monica Bay and drop on the Palisades Fire.



We… pic.twitter.com/v6n39VsRhE — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 10, 2025

The original message is one of hope and gratitude, a message which takes the time to praise the innovative planes being used to help put out fires. Despite the positive tone, certain users couldn’t help themselves and posted to support Trump’s nonsense posturing instead.

Soon to be another state. COPE. — Crypto Lord (@Thecryptolord_) January 10, 2025

I do love our 51st state!!! — America and Texas Forever (@AmericaTex4ever) January 10, 2025

Quite aside from parroting the dangerous rhetoric by Trump about one of the U.S.’ key allies, the responses diminish the selflessness and bravery of the Canadians helping out with these fires. Since many on the MAGA train seem not to understand this, Canada is an independent country.

Canada chooses to participate in agreements with the USA, including for the purposes of emergency and disaster response. This is not something Canada is required to do. Canada is offering international aid to the USA, ironic given the attitude of many in the MAGA movement towards America’s international aid commitments.

But the very unhinged brains casually “joking” that Canada should become part of the USA were unable to digest the counter-suggestion of America becoming “Canada’s 11th province” instead.

Should we become Canada's 11th Province? — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 10, 2025

In a display of ignorance, many commenters couldn’t get their heads around the idea that the U.S. is not the only country in the world with money, resources, or innovative design. A running theme in the comments was the belief that somehow, America paid for the design or construction of the planes.

Thing is that Canada would not be able to afford those planes if it weren’t for America — CASPAR.M ( jack) (@jack66123366) January 10, 2025

We do the same thing and you got it from us relax. — AndThenMikeSaid (@BlackWater_HIPS) January 10, 2025

The Super Scooper planes were designed and constructed in Canada, by Canadian companies. These companies provide Super Scooper planes to countries worldwide, with the primary users being Italy, France, and Greece. As far as paying for these planes go, yes, California has a yearly contract to lease several Super Scooper planes. But the extra planes from Canada, assisting in controlling the still blazing wildfire, have been sent by non-profits (based in Quebec) to help and are not being paid by California authorities or, by extension, the American government.

Of course, all of this is beside the point. When an integral part of their own country is literally on fire, the MAGA footsoldiers are blindly following their leaders in insulting allies at a critical time. That they took this opportunity not to help out or express gratitude, but to downplay, denigrate, and deflect instead speaks volumes about how far their love for their country actually goes.

