Fire engulfs a home as the Eaton Fire moves through the area on January 08, 2025 in Altadena, California. Fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds, the Palisades Fire has grown to over 2,900 acres and 30,000 people have been ordered to evacuate while a second fire has emerged near Eaton Canyon in Altadena. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images (insets by by Alberto E. Rodriguez, Allen Berezovsky, Neilson Barnard, Emma McIntyre)
Every celebrity home that burned down in the Los Angeles wildfires, confirmed

Many top celebrities are awakening to find their homes reduced to smoldering rubble.
David James
David James
|

Published: Jan 9, 2025 04:55 am

Los Angeles is in the middle of a nightmare. At least five major fires are burning in the area, forcing the rapid evacuation of 130,000 residents, causing over $50 billion of damage, consuming countless homes and businesses, and has caused five confirmed deaths (a figure that is likely to rise as the damage is surveyed).

The human cost of this disaster is incalculable, so perhaps it’s not right that so much attention is given to the plight of multi-millionaire celebrities. That said, many prominent names in the entertainment industry have seen their homes go up in smoke over the last day, so here’s who’s been affected.

Billy Crystal

When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride and Before star Billy Crystal confirmed to CNN that he and his wife Janice have lost the home they’ve lived in since 1979 in the Palisades fire.

James Woods

Academy Award-winning actor from Casino, Salvador, and The Virgin Suicides James Woods confirmed that his home burned to the ground, noting on X that he may not be insured for the loss.

Ricki Lake

Talk show host Ricki Lake saw her Malibu home destroyed, having escaped with Dolly (her dog) “and not much else.”

Mark Hamill

The Star Wars icon confirmed fires were raging around his house moments before he evacuated, so we can only assume the worst.

John Goodman

It appears that The Big Lebowski and Roseanne star John Goodman’s relatively modest Palisades house has been destroyed.

Paris Hilton

The reality TV star confirmed on Instagram that she watched her Malibu home “burn to the ground on live TV.” Hilton, her family and her pets all evacuated safely.

Mandy Moore

Musician and actor Mandy Moore posted dramatic footage from her evacuation, saying her Altadena community is “broken” and that many of her loved ones have “lost everything.”

Heidi Montag

@heidimontag

♬ original sound – heidimontag

Reality star Heidi Montag burst into tears on TikTok when she confirmed the home she shared with her husband Spencer Pratt is “completely gone.”

Anthony Hopkins

Legendary actor Anthony Hopkins’ L.A. home has been reduced to “a pile of rubble.”

Miles Teller

Top Gun: Maverick and Whiplash star Miles Teller’s house is “completely gone.”

Diane Warren

Songwriter Diane Warren is heartbroken after her home for thirty years has burnt to the ground.

Cary Elwes

The Princess Bride and SAW star Cary Elwes gave thanks to firefighters but confirmed that he and his family have “lost their home.”

Anna Faris

Scary Movie star Anna Faris also saw her home completely destroyed, but has confirmed she and her family are safe.

Eugene Levy

American Pie and Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy was forced to evacuate, leaving his home to be completely consumed by the blaze.

Adam Brody & Leighton Meester

Acting couple Adam Brody and Leighton Meester‘s home was “gutted” by the fire.

This list is incomplete and will be added to as the news develops. Our heart goes out to anyone affected by the fires and to the firefighters battling against it.

