Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, James Woods, and more celebrities have lost their homes in the LA fires

Los Angeles County has often been the site of many forest fires, but these occurrences seem to be more frequent. Tragically, the Pacific Palisades is the most recent region to be hit by the environmental event.

Already, some film premieres and many television productions have been halted by these monumental fires. Even more heartbreaking are the homes of many familiar icons that were destroyed by the blaze. Teen drama power couple Adam Brody and Leighton Meester were reported to have lost their home in the area. Stars of The O.C. and Gossip Girl respectively, the couple was just seen at the Golden Globes to celebrate Brody’s recognition for Netflix’s Nobody Wants This. Meanwhile, musician Diane Warren took to Instagram to reflect on the loss of her home of almost three decades.

“There’s a rainbow shining on it which I’m taking as a sign of hope for all creatures who have been affected by this tragedy,” Warren wrote. “The animals and the rescue ranch are OK tho which is the most important thing. Stay safe everyone.”

James Woods also had the terrible luck of losing his home. He reported to CNN that everyone in the area also had their houses consumed by the blaze. Other celebrities such as Anna Faris and Mandy Moore indicated they had similar experiences (per Variety). While most were able to evacuate the area, that doesn’t stop the devastation they have experienced. For some, these are childhood homes, and for others, roots where they have raised their families. No amount of money could replace the memories and emotional connections people have to their homestead.

Many celebrities have lost their homes in the Palisades fire

Wildfires have become more and more common, a clear indicator of environmental issues. While California has been a hot zone for such activity, this recent surge has impacted one of the most profitable industries. These fires not only burned the homes of actors but recognizable landmarks as well. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Palisades Charter High School was also caught in the fire. The school was a popular shooting location for many teen fare such as Freaky Friday and Carrie. The MTV Teen Wolf series also filmed at this location as a stand-in for the fictional Beacon Hill High School.

These fires are about the worst the area has ever seen. Around 30,000 people have been ordered to evacuate and a reported five people have died from the event. At the time of this writing, the fires continue to burn and it is unclear when it will get under control. In the meantime, humanitarians like actor Steve Guttenberg rushed in while many were being evacuated. He told Entertainment Weekly that he was just one of those who were assisting in moving cars so emergency vehicles could get through.

“In a crisis, always remember that you are, you’re part of a community and if you’re able-bodied, you’ve got to help. You’ve got to help. You can’t walk by somebody when they need something. You just can’t walk by them. You have to help them. There are a lot of people who need help. Some people are so scared. Some people are in wheelchairs, some people are old or infirm, and you need to help them, and you can’t just walk by.”

This effort is the silver lining to a heartbreaking event.





